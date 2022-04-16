As part of a larger effort to reach underserved communities, the Internal Revenue Service has taken a number of aggressive steps to expand information and assistance available to taxpayers in additional languages.
In addition to being available in English and Spanish, the 2021 Form 1040 gives taxpayers the opportunity to indicate whether they wish to be contacted in a language other than English.
Publication 1, Your Rights as a Taxpayer, is now available in 20 languages. The 2021 version of Publication 17, Your Federal Income Tax, is available early next year in seven languages - English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).
The agency's newly expanded multilingual initiative is a key part of helping the IRS reach its goal of helping everyone, no matter where they live, what their background is, or what language they speak.
As part of this expansion, many of the pages on the IRS.gov site are now available in seven languages and basic tax information is newly in 20 languages on IRS.gov. It also means that taxpayers who interact with an IRS representative now have access to over the phone interpreter services in more than 350 languages.
While the IRS has long provided some assistance in Spanish and some other languages, the agency is increasing the materials available in multiple languages and expanding outreach with multilingual community partners. The IRS plans to continue this effort on other agency priorities, including its multilingual outreach on Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms.
In coming months and years, the agency will continue to expand the availability of widely used IRS forms and popular publications in multiple languages.
For more information about tax help in other languages, visit IRS.gov.
