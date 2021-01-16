Is baleage for your 0peration?

Forage may be stored for winter feeding when pasture production is limited, for use in confinement feeding systems, or for cash hay. Dry hay is the most popular storage method since it stores well for long periods and is better suited for cash sale and shipping than high moisture forages. However, silage may be more suitable in situations where hay curing is difficult.
Storing wet forage, as baleage, will allow more timely harvest and less leaf shatter loss, resulting in consistently higher quality. Baled silage retains initial protein and in vitro digestibility levels of the fresh forage better than the field-cured hay. Field-cured hay declines significantly in digestibility and has larger dry matter loss as compared to baled silage.
Round bale silage (or baleage) is the product of cutting forage crops with conventional hay harvest equipment, allowing the forage to wilt to between 40 and 60 percent moisture, baling the forage into tight bales, and quickly wrapping the bales in plastic to exclude oxygen.
The forage in the bale undergoes anaerobic fermentation fermenting soluble sugars and yielding volatile fatty acids such as lactic and acetic acid which preserves the forage and limits growth of undesirable microorganism.
The ensiling process does result in gaseous losses lowering the dry matter recovery, but this loss is small compared to dry matter loss that results from raking, baling, tedding, and, particularly when storing round bales outside as hay.
All of the major forages grown in Kentucky can be harvested effectively as baleage. To do this, cut at the proper stage of maturity so that the forage contains adequate levels of fermentable carbohydrates for proper ensiling. In general, harvesting forage crops in the transition stage between vegetative (leafy, immature) and reproductive, or flowering stage, will produce the best compromise between yield and quality (see AGR-62: Quality Hay Production for more information on specific cutting recommendations for Kentucky forage crops).
Harvest damages (usually from leaf shatter) are greatest for very dry forage but are low for herbage handled immediately after cutting. However, silage baled too wet is subject to excessive storage losses due to seepage and deterioration.
Storage losses, arise from microbial activity in high moisture forage (above 70% moisture) and therefore are generally minimized by harvesting at moderate moisture levels. Minimum combined field and storage losses are achieved by harvesting forage in the middle of the moisture range, from 40 to 60 percent moisture.
Field losses in mechanical harvesting are due to respiration, leaching, and some leaf shatter loss. The moisture levels recommended for baled silage are generally between 40 and 60 percent. Fermentation of round bale silage is better when the moisture content is in the upper half of the recommended range (50 to 60 percent).
In this range, fermentation is sufficient to produce desired levels of lactic acid (2 to 3 percent on a dry matter basis), heat damage is minimized and detrimental secondary (clostridial) fermentation is inhibited.
In producing bales for bagged or wrapped silage, it is important to remember that forage in the 50 percent moisture range will weigh twice what a dry bale of hay, of equal size, would weigh.
Bales should be formed as tightly as possible. The ground speed of the baler should be lower than speeds used in making field-cured hay. Downshifting one gear should help to guarantee a tighter, denser bale. A dry matter density of 10 pounds per cubic foot is considered ideal. A typical silage bale (4 feet in diameter by 5 feet in length) should weigh 1,300 to 1,550 pounds and contain 600 to 650 pounds of dry matter, but it may weigh as much as a ton.
The interval between baling and wrapping or bagging is critical to the success of the ensiling process and should be as short as possible; ideally within 12 to 24 hours. Prior to wrapping, high-moisture forage is subject to very high respiration rates and to the growth of undesirable microorganisms. Respiration reduces forage quality by consuming readily digestible carbohydrates and by significantly increasing bale temperatures.
Baled silage offers a convenient and inexpensive way for Kentucky farmers to produce silage with present hay-making equipment (adapted to wet forage).
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension office. Information gathered from UK Publication "Baling Forage Crops for Silage" written by Jimmy Henning, Chris Teutsch, and S. Ray Smith, Plant and Soil Sciences.
