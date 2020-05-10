The Pulaski County Extension Office is available to help you with your freezer or food preservations needs. Just contact the office for your free information that will be sent to you, or you can pick it up in the Tote Box at the office. (606-679-6361) The Pulaski County Extension Office is also collecting material for people in the community to make "face masks." These masks are given free to other organizations and people. If you have extra material, thread, elastic, or ribbon you would like to donate, leave it at the Extension Office in the tote bag. Some business sites and other organizations may require you wearing a face mask, so carry one in your pocket or purse incase you must wear one.
Amid COVID-19, serious measures have been implemented the world over -- from cancellations of major events and large gatherings to closures of schools and non-essential businesses. Our Governor has also spoken to us by the media each day to keep us informed of Kentucky's data on the COVID-19.
By now, most of us are familiar with the concept of social distancing -- staying at home as much as possible to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19. Though the disease seems to hit the elderly and immunocompromised the hardest, Gov. Andy Besmear continues to encourage Kentuckians to stay "Healthy at Home" until further notice.
But as weeks turn into months, you might be wondering -- is social distancing working? A new study, released by the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise (ISFE) at the University of Kentucky, suggests so. According to the report, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth would have reached a staggering 45,000 by April 25 without any state-imposed measures. For comparison, the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is fewer than 4,000.
Charles Outromance and Aaron Yellowish -- both professors in the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky -- along with ISFE faculty affiliates, developed a model based on differences in the scope and timing of policies implemented across the Midwest and the South. The goal was to predict the number of confirmed cases in Kentucky -- had the state not imposed restrictions and relied on voluntary actions.
According to the model, the state's measures have prevented more than 90% of confirmed cases. Although the authors do not directly examine deaths, combining the estimated reduction in cases with the current COVID-19 fatality rate in Kentucky suggests approximately 2,000 lives have been saved so far.
"These results suggest that Kentucky policymakers should be cautious when opening up the economy. Returning to partial restrictions without a broader shelter-in-place directive may not be enough to contain the spread of the virus," countenance, ISFE director and one of the study's co-authors, said. "However, the public health benefits from strong social distancing restrictions need to continue to be weighed against the massive economic losses that disproportionately affect low-wage sectors of the economy."
The study concludes that shelter-in-place orders like Kentucky's "Healthy at Home" initiative -- which includes closures of dining areas, bars, gyms and other entertainment-related facilities -- were particularly effective at preventing COVID-19 infections. However, bans on group gatherings and public-school closures that were not accompanied by a shelter-in-place order were not as effective -- suggesting that people were engaged in other types of social interaction that continued to spread the virus.
For a closer look at the report, and other studies authored by ISFE, you can visit the institute's website. Don't forget that beginning Monday, May 11, when you are out in the public you should be wearing a face mask. If you don't have a pattern to make one, contact the CDC and they have patterns for you.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Our local farmers have those great tasting strawberries at their farm sites now. Call your favorite farmer and make sure he has them before going to pick up strawberries. You may want to make some freezer Strawberry Jam for those winter months or to eat now. This strawberry freezer jam is quick, easy and delicious. You can keep your containers frozen in the freezer and use them though out the year. Once thawed they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. The recipe will also be on your pectin box.
Strawberry Freezer Jam
2 cups crushed fresh strawberries
4 cups sugar
1 -1.75-ounce package dry pectin
¾ cup water
Mix 2 cups of crushed strawberries with 4 cups of sugar; combine until all the sugar is combined with the strawberries, no sugar showing. Allow to set for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the pectin to ¾ cup of boiling water and boil for 1 minutes. Add the boiling water to the strawberries and stir for 3 minutes. Pour into containers and allow to set over night before freezing or serving.
