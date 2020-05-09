At the start, let me say this: The current veteran news staff at The Commonwealth Journal is the most competent, professional and talented ever assembled at this newspaper. That observation is from a mostly retired old editor who has been involved in broadcast and print journalism since the early 1950s. Have I seen it all? Probably.
I still hear comments: "I'd take the paper but there ain't nothing in it."
That comment is from a person who doesn't take the paper, doesn't read the paper or is just trying to be critical. The Commonwealth Journal covers the local scene totally. That is a fair statement; proof is in the puddin'. Compare it with other newspapers and you'll agree.
This reporter was at the newspaper when it was weekly; when lines of type were created with Linotype machines; when pages were printed on an old flatbed press; when community journalism was in all it glory. I've been here through its evolvement into the computer age.
Today, social media has pushed print journalism into a corner. It's no secret. It's a well-publicized fact that newspapers -- the kind delivered to your door to read with your morning coffee -- are struggling. Young people had rather read rumor on their smart phone than open their daily or weekly newspaper to get well-researched facts. It's a shame.
Have we as an industry done anything that has contributed to our current status?
Maybe?
I recall county letters, before 1966 when this newspaper published once a week. A person, usually a woman, in practically every community in the county would write a weekly column telling happenings in her neighborhood. As aforesaid, we called the items "county letters." People in the community called it "The News."
County letters were really the news as far as many of our rural readers were concerned. Frankly, they didn't give a hoot about what was going on around city hall, the courthouse or school board meeting. They wanted to read about who visited whom, how many people were at their church last Sunday, who ate supper at their neighbor's house and how the sick were doing in their neighborhood.
Each writer of a county letter would get a free subscription for the newspaper as pay for her effort. In turn, 50, maybe a 100 or more families in every rural community in the county would subscribe to the newspaper to read "The News." It was a win-win situation. They felt it was "their" newspaper, a necessary attitude if community journalism is to survive.
What happened? Why doesn't "The News" exist today?
First, as the writers of county letters grew older and unable to do "The News," we as a daily newspaper didn't bother to replace them. Then, as a daily paper, there was a feeling we wanted to look "metro," if you will, and county letters had no place in an upscale daily paper.
Mistake? I reckon. During the late 1960s we took county letters out of the daily paper and switched "The News" to a shopper we were publishing at the time.
Our rural readers screamed at us. Many cancelled their subscription to the paper. We heard their cries and for a time put "The News" back in the daily paper. But, as our community writers got old and quit writing, "The News" from our far-flung rural communities gradually disappeared. And, so did many of our subscribers.
Did we do it to ourselves or is looking away from newspapers a sign of the times? Maybe many of my younger co-workers will disagree, but I think we may have stomped the water our of our own puddle.
"The News" was real news to our readers. It made them happy to see their names in the newspaper. It was "their" newspaper. They looked forward to its arrival.
Tidbits of county letters in 1951 had "The News" such as this:
HOGUE NEWS
Mr. and Mrs. Beecher Cline and children spent Sunday with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cleophus Cline, at King Bee.
Mr. Pearl Dick worked for his father-in-law, Mr. Cornelius Weddle, of Jackson last week. He stripped tobacco.
Mr. Lewis Adams spend Sunday afternoon with Mr. Joe Dick of Bethlehem.
And so on.
TRIMBLE NO. 1
Mr. Raymond Brock is ill in the Somerset City Hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery.
Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Baker and son visited Mr. and Mrs. Denver Hart of Eubank a few hours last Saturday night.
And such as that.
MT. ZION
The Rev. Green Wiles filled his regular appointment here Sunday and Sunday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Shadoan of Beech Grove surprised their many friends by getting married here Friday. We wish them much happiness.
The Mt. Zion "News" the week of January 11, 1951 was about nine column inches.
GOOCHTOWN
"Uncle" C. D. Whitter has moved to the home of his son, Wesley Whitter, who lives in Singletown.
The men working on the Buck Creek bridge expect to finish it soon. They have been delayed by bad weather.
These items were typical of "The News" that week from GoochtoWn.
BRONSTON NEWS (March 1, 1951)
The lake doesn't have much farther to go if it stops at the high water mark. From here it looks like 5 or 6 feet more. The lovely old cascades, all our camping and recreational spots and the hydraulic rams all are things of the past. It just isn't the same place anymore. (It's not difficult to see many residents were not overly thrilled with impoundment of Lake Cumberland. They had not had time to see the economic boom the lake would generate).The Bronston writer of "The News" (the correspondent didn't have a byline) gave the only update that week on rising Lake Cumberland. Gates at Wolf Creek Dam had been closed about two months.
There were 72 persons for Sunday school Sunday morning and six of those attended the Sunday school Convention at Ferguson Sunday afternoon. Those going to Ferguson were the Rev. and Mrs McAlpin, Mr. and Mrs. George Pierce, Mrs. Homer Simpson and Mrs. O.B. Newell.
ANTIOCH NEWS
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Haab and Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Haab of Ann Arbor, Mich. stopped and had dinner at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Flynn Monday. They were en route to their home from Florida. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Grover Foster and Mrs. Ray Foster and daughter, Jerry Lynn.
BURNSIDE NEWS
Mrs. A. C. Cameron was the Journal correspondent from Burnside. Her county letter was three or four times the length of most correspondents, taking up about half of a news page. Practically everybody who visited somebody in Burnside that week was included in her edition of "The News."
County letters were an important part of The Commonwealth and The Somerset Journal during the 1940s, 1950s and early 1960s. The two weekly papers were published in the same building and used the same equipment until they papers merged into the daily Commonwealth Journal in January 1966.
Is it just musings of an old man that county letters could be revived today and recreate "The News" as it once was? Or has the electronic age pushed the "Who Visited Whom" era into oblivion.
Are people really interested in what their neighbors are doing? It could be they are. Anyway, what else but "The News" would put the printed edition of The Commonwealth Journal into every home in every community in Pulaski County?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.