Water makes up 70 to 90 percent of a plant's mass. All plant functions are dependent on water uptake from roots. During dry seasons or drought conditions, plants become stressed. Growth stops, nutrient transport slows, and many times plants wilt.
So let's talk about water and soil. Clay and silt soils have large water-holding capacity while sandy soils have less capacity. Clay and silt soils are able to store quite a bit of water for long periods.
However, many of our soils, especially around homes and in subdivisions, are extremely compacted. Compacted soils have lower water-holding capacity than non-compacted soils.
Landscape plants growing in compacted soils very often suffer drought stress. So what are the symptoms of drought?
Wilting - usually affects all leaves on multiple branches or entire plants. Leaves exposed to prevailing winds or afternoon sun may wilt first. In early stages of drought, wilt may be temporary and leaves will be turgid by morning. In more severe droughts, wilt is permanent and the plant does not recover by morning.
Leaf scorch - some species exhibit scorched leaf edges instead of wilt (Figure 1). Species most susceptible to leaf scorch include flowering dogwood, maple, horse chestnut, ash, elm, beech, and conifers.
Leaf drop - wilted or scorched leaves often drop. This is a defense mechanism that plants use to decrease water loss. But without leaves, the plant becomes stressed due to reduced photosynthesis. Note that in some species, the leaves don't drop but remain on the branch.
Root loss - roots in dry soil are unable to absorb water since they wilt and lose contact with the soil. This is permanent damage and new roots have to be formed before water uptake is fully restored.
Dieback - as drought worsens and roots dry and stop functioning, stems are deprived of water and nutrients. Dieback is a common symptom of severe drought (Figure 2). Even when soil moisture is replenished, root loss may not allow for sufficient water uptake.
Increased susceptibility to diseases and insects - stressed plants are more susceptible to insects and diseases. Some pests only attack stressed plants. They often deliver the 'final blow' to drought stressed plants.
Susceptibility to winter injury - cold injury could take the form as black heart in stems of trees and shrubs, sunscald and frost splitting of tree trunks, winter burn of conifer foliage, and dieback of overwintering broad-leaved plants.
Loss of next year's growth - trees and shrubs may have reduced leaf formation and shoot expansion the year following a drought. Trees that shed leaves due to drought may form new buds in late summer or fall when rains return. If these buds don't harden off, they will likely be subjected to winter kill.
Watering is necessary when one of the more severe symptoms of drought is seen. Newly planted trees or shrubs should receive water every 5-7 days. Established plants require water every 2 weeks.
Often, 1.5 to 2 inches of irrigation every two weeks around established plants is sufficient for keeping root zones moist. Water should be applied over the root zone, not just at the trunk. Oscillating sprinklers run early in the morning before daybreak over several hours can get you the right amount.
When considering trees to plant, consider those species that survive drought well (Table 1). Avoid planting those species with poor survival after drought (Table 2).
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361 and request UK publication ID-89 How Dry Seasons Affect woody Plants.
Come learn about luffa gourds on October 2 at 1pm at the Pulaski Co Extension office. We'll walk outside and take a look in the garden.
Outstanding Alliums program will be held October 10 at 6pm at the Pulaski Co Extension office. Be sure to pre-register.
