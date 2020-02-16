It's Your Health: Cold Weather Injuries

Hypothermia, frostbite and nonfreezing cold injuries predominantly affect older adults, homeless or intoxicated people, adventurers and military personnel .
The skin is the main mechanism of heat exchange and is responsible for 90% of all heat loss. Others are:
* respiration (when you breath out you see your breath and heat is escaping
* conduction (the direct transfer of heat between objects and frostbite can occur within seconds of bare-skin contact with cold metal surface). When camping this is why scouts make a good ground cover under their sleeping bags.
* convection (transfer of heat with movement of fluids or gases)
* radiation
* evaporation (wearing wet clothes or sweating)
Cold weather injuries are largely preventable by avoidance of prolonged exposure and use of protective equipment. Hypothermia occurs when core body temperature drops below 95 degrees F. Base clothing layers should be moisture-wicking materials such as polyester or polypropylene. Wool or fleece is a good second layer and the outer layer should repel water while allowing for ventilation. Adequate hydration should be maintained and alcohol and nicotine avoided.
Hypothermia initially is manifested by shivering, then altered mental status and not shivering then to unconsciousness.
Treatment initially involves removal of any wet clothing, active movement and drinking warm fluids. Heating with blankets( including space blankets) warm normal saline IV fluid and insulating the patient. Chemical heat pads should be avoided as they may cause burns.
Frostbite is a freezing injury where there is constriction of the blood vessels and ischemia. It typically occurs on the extremities and the face. Re-warming causes an inflammatory response which can increase the chances of blood clots. The digits turn blue then clear blisters or in more severe cases hemorrhagic blisters are present.
Dry heat sources such as dry stoves and heating pads should not be used.
In the field the axilla or groin may be used for spontaneous thawing. Re-warming should be done in a water bath at 100 to 102 degrees and the extremity actively swirled avoiding the bath edge. Then on removal from water air dry and do not rub the extremity.
In the hospital settings for severe injury TPA may be used to significantly decrease amputation rates.
When outside protect yourself by wearing a hat and gloves and waterproof clothing.
Dr Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
Information for this article was from American Family Physician, December 2019.
