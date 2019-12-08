It's Your Health: Driver Safety and Rewards for Training

An octogenarian visited my office recently and informed me he had been in two wrecks. "It wasn't my fault the other drivers were speeding. I had to pay both time for the wreck". Well if the other drivers were speeding why did you have to pay I thought. I asked his son to come back from the reception area and asked if his father was a safe driver. The son looked away. I then asked "would you ride with your father?". "No " the son answered.
If involved in a crash older drivers are more likely to be killed than younger drivers because of increased fragility. "The body don't bend like it used too". Drivers 85 and older have the highest fatality rates per miles driven. Older drivers are challenged by:
* Making left turns at intersections, especially when there is no traffic signal
* Failing to yield the right of way
*Merging into another traffic lane. Multilane U S 27 is a challenge
*Operating a vehicle on a high speed roadway
*Driving at dusk or dawn
*Driver distraction
Drivers may be affected by medications including over the counter medication, medical conditions, alcohol, vision changes, hearing deficits, loss of strength, flexibility and endurance.
Medical conditions that effect driving include:
*dementia
*arthritis
*poorly controlled diabetes
* depression or agitation
* sleep disorders
*Parkinson disease
*Stroke
*Epilepsy
*Alcoholism
*Cataracts, macular degeneration, visual deficits
*Fatigue
Attention and alertness affect driving. To combat drowsiness pull over in a safe area get a caffeinated beverage, stretch and stop about every 2 hours or 100 miles. Reaction time is also affected by aging-stay at least 3 seconds behind the car in front of you. Eliminate distractions in your vehicle. Steer clear of congested highways and congested traffic.
The first STOP sign appeared in Detroit in 1915. Some drivers still don't follow that instruction. Wear your seat belt half of all deaths involve not wearing seat belt. Thirty-five percent of traffic citations for drivers over 55 are issued for failure to yield the right of way. Right of way is something you give not take.
Never drive around railroad crossing gates. Never ignore warnings at crossings.
Kentucky Law prohibits writing, sending or reading a text when in motion. If you are under 18 you can't use a cell phone when driving. Use your turn signal at least 100 feet ahead of your turn.
An aggressive driver is an individual who commits a combination of moving traffic offenses so as to endanger other persons or property. Road rage occurs when a traffic accident escalates into a far more serious situation. If you encounter an aggressive driver make every attempt to get out of the way. Do not challenge such drivers by speeding up or attempting to hold your own in your travel lane. Ignore gestures and do not return them, avoid eye contact. If you feel you are in danger get to a safe place and call 9-1-1.
This time of year watch for deer. Each year there are over 1.6 million vehicle collisions with deer. Ninety percent of collisions occur at dusk and dawn and peaks from October to December. If an animal jumps in front of you, do not swerve but brake quickly. In most cases hitting the animal will cause less damage than hitting another vehicle or tree.
If you take the AARP driver course not only will you learn a lot but you will be eligible for a discount on your car insurance for five years. (5% for Ky Farm Bureau members). The course cost $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members. These courses are taught by volunteers and Robin Daughetee lead our class at the Friendship Community Church. He may be reached at dartee@msn.com or at 606-305-6070.
Dr Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Physicians and is a past-president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
