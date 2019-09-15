Hirsutism is the excessive growth of terminal hair in a typical male pattern in a female. It is typically a sign of excessive androgen levels. It may occur in up to 15% of women. Terminal hairs are longer, coarser pigmented hairs.
Over 85% of cases are caused by polycystic ovary syndrome and hyperandrogenism. Hirsuitism is diagnosed using a scoring system of nine androgen sensitive body areas-the chin, upper lip, upper arms, pelvic area upper back, upper chest, thigh, mid abdomen and sacral area. Areas are scored one to four and a score of over 15 indicates moderate hirsuitism.
Polycystic ovary syndrome accounts for 70% of cases and consists of polycystic ovaries, hyperandrogenism and chronic anovulation. Other symptoms are obesity, acne, infertility, insulin resistance and alopecia or baldness.
Cosmetic measures used to treat hirsuitism are shaving, plucking, and waxing, electrolysis and laser therapy. Medications used to treat are combined oral contraceptives, propecia, spironolactone. Androgens have a paradoxical effect causing INCREASED beard growth but DECREASED scalp hair, That's why some of the medications (Propecia and avodart are used to treat male hair loss).
Information for this article is from American Family Physician, August 1, 2019.
Dr Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
