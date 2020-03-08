IT'S YOUR HEALTH: Lymphoma strikes 82,000 each year

Lymphoma is a malignant neoplasm that may involve lymphatic tissue, bone marrow or other sites that are classified as Non-Hodgkin or Hodgkin. There are 82,000 new cases annually. The Hodgkin type usually have a better prognosis and is usually diagnosed at 20-34 years of age.
Risk factors are tobacco use, obesity, genetic and immunosuppressant use. Breast implants and long-term pesticide exposure have also been linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Lymphoma typically presents as painless enlargement of lymph nodes. It may wax and wane over years or be rapidly progressive. Hodgkin type is usually above the diaphragm and the non-Hodgkin type anywhere in the body and in the GI tract, skin or nervous system. Fever, unexplained weight loss and night sweats occur in some patients with advanced disease. It may spread thru the blood to the spleen, liver, bone marrow or lungs.
An open lymph node biopsy is done to provide adequate tissue for morphology, immunochemistry and the presence of the Reed Sternberg cell to diagnose Hodgkin lymphoma. A Pet-CT scan is used to stage the extent of disease. A bone marrow biopsy may also be done.
Treatment is with chemotherapy alone or in combination with radiotherapy patients older than 60 have worse outcomes. Relapse occurs in 10-15% of patients with early stage disease and 40% of patients with advanced stage disease. A CT scan is done for the next 6-12 months for the first few years then years to monitor for recurrence then annually for 3-5 Years unless symptoms develop.
Chemotherapy may have side effects including neuropathy, cardiotoxicity, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary fibrosis and short term nausea and vomiting.
Each patient should receive the Prevnar 13 followed by the Pneumococcal 23 (PPSV23) vaccine followed at least 8 weeks later to help prevent pneumonia then another PPSV23 every five years. Immunizations should resume 3 months after completing chemotherapy.
Dr. Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a past-president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians. Dr Drake has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
Information for this article was from American Family Physician 1-1-20
