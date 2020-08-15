'It's corn pickin' time'

What a great time to be living in Pulaski County. We have the beautiful sunshine, the abundance of food available at the Farmers Market and Grocery Stores, and the safety of our First Responders taking care of all of us. Get out today and enjoy this freedom. And when you are driving and get behind that farm tractor or other farming equipment that slows you down, take the time to enjoy seeing him out working so that we can continue to have food. August is the "thank a farmer month" so thank that farmer for providing us with food. Don't forget toto wear your mask, and while outside, keep your distances from others, which is about the length of your arms stretched out.
When you shop the Farmers Market today, both markets are opened; the one uptown, and the market on highway 27 near the Mall. The Somerset Market at the Mall accepts the food vouchers you can get on the 3rd floor at the Court House. Both markets are opened until 2:00 or when they run out of items.
Early this morning you will find fresh corn from the farm. How do you select your corn? The key to great sweet corn is to pick it at its prime. Sweet corn is ripe when the husks are bright green and still moist. You should be able to feel the individual kernels by pressing gently on the husk and checking to se if it is moist.
Fresh corn it at its prime if it is prepared on the day it is picked. As soon as corn is picked, the sugar in the corn begins changing to starch. This reduces the sweetness of the corn. If you can't prepare the corn immediately store it in a cool place, such as your refrigerator and don't remove the husk until ready to prepare. An abundance of corn can be stored in a cooler with ice.
Corn contains valuable B vitamins, which are important to your overall health. Corn also provided our bodies with essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. Corn is a good source of the antioxidant's carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin, which promote eye health. Since corn is considered a starchy vegetable, people with diabetes need to keep in mind that a ½ cup of corn (or a small ear of corn) contains 15 grams of carbohydrates and counts as one carbohydrate food choice.
Fresh corn can be roasted, broiled, broiled, steamed, grilled or microwaved to serve. You can't find a bad way to prepare corn. If you have an abundance of corn, the easiest and quickest method for preserving is using the freezer method. However, we prepare the corn according to our liking.
Corn takes a bit more work than some of our other vegetables as you must peel off the husk and silks. Then cut off the corn if you are preparing cream style or whole kernel. If you pressure can your corn it takes 55 minutes for pints, and we don't recommend preserving corn in quarts.
When preparing your corn, select tender, freshly gathered corn in the milk stage. Husk and trim the ears, remove the silks and wash. To freeze corn you will want to water blanch it according to the size of the cob; small ears (1 ¼ inches or less in diameter) you blanch for 7 minutes, medium ears (1 ½ inches in diameter) 9 minutes and large ears, (more than 1 ½ inches in diameter) 11 minutes. Cool immediately by placing the corn in ice or ice water. If using ice water, you will need to change the water frequently. It will take about the same amount of time to cool the corn, as blanching it.
After cooling, drain and dry off the corn and put the corn on a baking sheet; place in the freezer for a couple of hours to freeze. Remove the corn from the freezer and wrap it individually, tightly, in plastic wrap. Place the wrapped corn cobs in a freezer bag. Remove as much air as possible before zipping the bag shut. Then place in the freezer until ready to use. To make whole kernel corn you will water blanch 4 minutes. Cool promptly in ice, or ice water, drain and dry the individual ears, and cut the corn from the cob. Cut kernels from the cob about 2/3 the depth of the kernels. Package in freezer bags, leaving ½ inch headspace. Seal and freeze.
For cream style corn, water blanch 4 minutes. Cool promptly and drain and dry ears. Cut kernel tips and scrape the cobs with the back of a knife to remove the juice and the heart of the kernel. Package, leaving ½ inch headspace. Seal and freeze.
To serve corn immediately if baking, preheat oven to 375 degrees; remove the husks and silks; wash each ear; place ears in a single layer directly onto a baking pan; bake 20-25 minutes or until corn is tender. You can also spread butter over each ear and wrap the corn individually in foil.
Boiling the corn is our usual method. Choose a pot large enough to hold the corn you want to serve and room for water to cover it. Bring the water to a boil and add the corn. Boil until the kernels are tender, 6 to 8 minutes, depending upon the size of the ears of corn. Then brush with butter and serve immediately.
For grilling the corn, shuck, wash and dry. On a medium hot grill, it takes about 15 minutes, rotating the corn to keep it from burning. Add the butter after you take it off the grill.
To microwave your corn, remove the husk, silks and rinse; place two to four ears of corn in microwave that has been covered with a moist paper towel. Cook in the microwave for 5 minutes or less. The more corn you have in the microwave, the longer it will take. Space your ears near the middle of the microwave.
Your Pulaski County Extension Office can help you with all your food preservation needs. Just give us a call at 679-6361 for free publications.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Parmesan Corn on the Cob
8 ears of corn
8 tablespoon butter at room temperature
2 cloves garlic, pressed
½ teaspoon dried thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup grated Parmesan Cheese
8 ears of prepared corn. While corn is boiling, baking, or microwaving, combine butter, garlic and thyme; add salt and pepper to taste. Rub each baked ear of corn with 1 tablespoon butter mixture. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Serve while hot.
