It's time to join 4-H

Back-to-school time is a great time to make new starts, try new things and meet new friends. Young people can do all of this through 4-H.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do many things, including the ways we deliver 4-H programming, youth still have opportunities to participate in 4-H. Many counties are hosting virtual events or offering grab-and-go activities. Some clubs are choosing to meet virtually, until it is safe to resume in-person meetings. This year, registration will vary too, with many counties having online registration options available.
4-H offers experiential learning to youth ages 9 to 18 with something for all interests. Through 4-H, youth can develop a new hobby or learn more about a particular topic that already interests them. By participating in 4-H, young people develop many essential life skills, including responsibility, leadership, effective communication and self-esteem.
Young people can take part in 4-H by getting involved in clubs or completing projects. Clubs provide them with a chance to learn something new, practice leadership skills and make new friends. Topics vary across the state depending on local youth interests and range from animals to communications to financial management. From science to crafts, youth of all ages and abilities will find something that interests them in 4-H projects. By completing projects, they not only develop new interests and hobbies but also important skills such as self-confidence, time management and critical thinking.
4-H activities can reinforce subjects youth study in school and provide additional learning and enrichment opportunities. They are also great boredom busters.
4-H offers a world of possibilities for youth to explore. For more information on how your young person can get involved, contact Jennifer Cole at the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service Office. You can also visit our website at Pulaski.ca.uky.edu for more details. Pulaski County 4-H is now accepting online enrollment, which can be found on our website.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
