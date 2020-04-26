Jacob receives appointment to Military Aacdemy

Luke Anthony Jacobs has received and accepted an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, CO. Jacobs is the son of Dr. Mark and Tammy Jacobs and a senior at Southwestern High School.
This prestigious achievement is offered to only approximately 4 to 6% of applicants due to the exceptionally high qualifications required and limited spots available for cadets each year. The USAFA has a "whole person concept" approach to choosing candidates for an appointment which includes an extensive application process.
Candidates are scored in several categories including having impeccable grades and test scores, outstanding physical health, extracurricular activities and community service. There is also a physical challenge event as well as a comprehensive personal interview designed to test the candidate's character and overall readiness for the Academy. USAFA also requires teacher and community recommendations in addition to a nomination from a member of congress.
Jacobs has been involved in a wide variety of school activities including JROTC (serving as Battalion Commander), Executive Council, FCA leadership team, National Honor Society, academic team, varsity basketball, varsity tennis and varsity track. He has also received the honors of being a Governor's Scholar, Rogers Scholar, Youth Salute state and national winner, and awarded a scholarship to attend the USAFA summer seminar in 2019.
He has also earned his Eagle Scout Award and served at the highest troop level as Jr. Assistant Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 79. Luke is also a member of First Christian Church where he serves as a Junior Deacon, Youth Council President, audio/visual team member and "Fearless" youth praise band member.
"Luke has been the most energetic and goal oriented cadet I have ever had the privilege to teach. It is hard to comprehend how he finds time to be so involved in his church, his school and his family with so much loyalty and devotion to each one. These attributes are exactly what will serve him well in the Academy. Luke has earned this appointment with his hard work and dedication. He told me when he was a freshman that he was going to attend the Air Force Academy, I never doubted him!" First Sergeant Sonny Long, US Army Instructor at Southwestern High School.
