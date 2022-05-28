70 YEARS AGO
November 1952
Election day quiet
No election day disorders were reported in Pulaski County Tuesday although the vote was at an all-time high and interest in the election was intense.
Fire dept. busy
The fire department answered two calls this morning.
It was called to the corner of Market Street and South Central Ave. at 10:30 o'clock to extinguish a blaze that started in a wheelbarrow of junk belonging to Elijah Burton.
Thirty five minutes later the department made a run to B.L. Taylor's barber shop on South Maple St. where a fire had started in the shower room. Damage was estimated at $150.
Blacktop coming
Pulaski Fiscal Court has voted to give the road from Ruth to Dykes to the state highway dept., said road to be blacktopped.
The court also requested the highway dept. to take over the Loveless-Kingbee Road from Hwy. 80 to the Kingbee Road for the purpose of maintaining the road.
Smell the popcorn
Fiscal Court has given the PTA of Fourth Ward School permission to operate a popcorn machine on the premises of the county courthouse grounds.
Turnkey sentenced
A 62-year-old turnkey of Pulaski County jail, Sam Strunk, is under a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in Pulaski Circuit Court of malicious shooting and wounding a jail inmate with intent to kill.
A jury convicted Strunk for shooting Elba Chumbley, 27. The defendant claimed self defense.
Whitehead acting editor
Kyle Whitehead of Lexington is now serving as acting editor of The Somerset Journal. He has had much experience in the newspaper business. He was editor of The Harlan Daily Enterprise for many years and later managing editor of the Hazard Daily Herald. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a former instructor at the Murray College of Journalism, Murray, Kentucky. He is a brother of Don Whitehead, ace correspondent of The Associated Press.
Wounded in Korea
The Defense Dept. has notified Mr. and Mrs. Bedford Greshaw, Rock Quarry Road, that their grandson, Sgt. Hiawatha A. Jones, was seriously wounded in action in Korea. The 20-year-old was struck by mortar fire, striking him in the chest and head. It was the second time Jones had been wounded in service. He was shot in a leg during a previous tour of duty in Korea, after which he was discharged. He re-enlisted after recovering.
Sgt. Jones, a former employee of Morton Clothing Store, is the son of Rufus Jones, who was killed in service during World War 11. A former student at Dunbar High, he enlisted in the Army in 1948 at age 16.
Bad report
Budgetary operations of Pulaski County were "not supervised properly and efficiently as evidenced by the large number of deficits in the various budget units." State Auditor Herbert Tinsley reported to Governor Lawrence W. Wetherby.
School leaders
Tuesday's general election gave victories to Eugene Hardwick and Wiley Burkett in their races for membership on the Pulaski County Board of Education.
Hardwick defeated Tom Garland 1,035 to 589. Burkett, chairman of the board, defeated Jesse L. Molden 863 to 749.
Combs leads
Maroons
Memorial High School of Lincoln County will oppose the Maroons of Pulaski County High to open Pulaski's 28-game basketball schedule.
The Maroons will take the floor Friday night under their new coach, Raymond Combs. Combs, who turned to coaching after several years' experience as a salesman, is putting into practice the game he learned at Hazel Green High.
There he earned berths on all-conference teams and was picked as a all-state guard. He said his boys would be ready for the opening clash.
Maroons expected to see action include Harold Massey, Joe Aker, Charlie Vaught, Jimmie Wheeler, Wayne Linkes, Ralph Farmer, Rayburn Mayfield, J. D. Stringer, Rondal Neikirk.
Letter to the editor
I, Clifford J. Brown, a legally registered voter in Caney Fork Precinct of Pulaski County, would like to know why the citizens of this county and precinct are not entitled to a secret ballot as prescribed by law.
If we are to "clean up this mess," it is my opinion that we should start at home.
I went to the polls to vote on Nov. 4 at about 8:30 a.m. When I saw that no provisions had been made for a secret ballot in this precinct, I returned to Somerset and engaged a photographer to go to the polls to take a picture. (The inside of Caney Fork School building.) My purpose was to have the picture published in this paper. When the photographer arrived, the door was shut in his face. He wasn't allowed inside because he wasn't a legal voter in this precinct. He was informed that the judges from both parties had already discussed the matter and would not allow him to enter.
I believe it was a little late for such honest, law-abiding citizens to start worrying about the legality of the vote in this precinct when they had so completely disregarded it for two and one half hours previous to the time I voted. I also wish to note that if it is a violation of the law for a photographer to be admitted to a voting place, the law was evidently violated in another precinct in this county because, with all due respect to the honorable John Sherman Cooper, his picture receiving his ballot appeared on the front page of the Courier-Journal Nov. 5.
I, therefore, as a citizen of the country, ask that the necessary steps be taken to "clean up this mess," and that the person or persons responsible explain why they saw fit to take away one of the greatest rights and privileges that we as citizens of this country should enjoy-that right-a secret ballot.
Bronston boys rule
An Angus steer owned by Richard Allen Weaver, Bronston, was grand champion of the annual county Baby Beef Show at the Pulaski County Agriculture Pavilion by 13 4- Club members.
Second place went to a calf shown by Gaye Jewell Gibson, Bronston, and third place to a calf owned by Adran Waver, also of Bronston.
How soon we forget
Armistice Day, which was once celebrated here with parades and special exercises, was hardly noticed Tuesday. The day marked the 34th anniversary of the surrender of Germany and the Central Powers to the Allies in 1918 in World War 11.
Tobacco time
Employees of Somerset's two tobacco warehouses are busy getting ready or arrival of the new crop.
Geography on agenda
The regular monthly meeting of teachers of the Pulaski County School System will be held in the Pulaski High auditorium Saturday at 10 a.m.
Miss Helen Nesbitt, Nashville, Tenn., elementary geography consultant of the Silver-Burdett Book Company, will be the principle participant on the program.
Commented
