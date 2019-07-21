Jamme Butler graduates from The Citadel

Jamme Butler of Somerset, Kentucky earned a Mathematics degree from The Citadel. Butler graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4 in McAlister Field House.
Graduates accepted their diploma from Citadel alumnus Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), who was officiating as president for the first time.
The Citadel Class of 2019 includes 528 cadets, veteran students and active duty students. The graduates come from 32 states and seven countries. About 35% of the class accepted commmissions as U.S. military officers in all branches of service just prior to graduation.
The ceremony followed three days of the Corps' commencement-related actives, which included an awards convocation, commissioning ceremonies for cadets becoming military officers and The Citadel's iconic Long Gray Line parade.
The top academic programs for the Class of 2019 included business administration, criminal justice, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and political science.
About The Citadel
The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. Graduates are not required to serve in the military but about one-third of each class commission as officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Graduates of The Citadel have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since the college was founded in 1842.
The Citadel Graduate College offers 26 graduate degree programs with 42 concentration options, 25 graduate certificate programs and 10 evening undergraduate programs, through an all-evening schedule with many courses now available online. The Citadel was named Best Public College in the South by U.S. News & World Report for eight consecutive years, and #1 Best Public College for Veterans in the South as well as Best Value out of all South Carolina colleges and universities by Forbes.
