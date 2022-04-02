70 YEARS AGO
APRIL 24, 1952
Airport needs grass
What about the airport? This question has been asked by several persons now that warm weather is here. The work on the airport is continuing and satisfactory progress being made.
Much time is being spent in repairing damage done by erosion during the winter months. Much of the young grass was killed by the freezing weather. Grading and rolling as well as reseeding and sodding is going on at the present time. It will be about six weeks before the airport will be in use.
Back home
Dr. and Mrs. F.E. Tustison of Menominee, Wisconsin, are spending two weeks here with friends. Mrs. Tustison is the former Genieve Porch of Somerset. She was born and reared here. Dr. Tustison taught science at Somerset High 1910 to 1920.
Husband killed
Michael McGuire of Seattle was killed Tuesday in an auto accident in Seattle. Mrs. McGuire is the former Lurine Tate of Somerset.
Baseball team
forming
Plans for a baseball team in Somerset were discussed at a meeting for interested individuals in the show room of the Citizens Chevrolet Garage Thursday night.
The group made definite plans to organize a team here and to participate in an already established league in Southeastern Kentucky or to organize a new league in this area. The team needs sponsors for the coming year.
Monday afternoon several of the prospective players worked out at Prather Park.
Anyone interested in playing for the Toppers this year should contact James McClung.
Cancer Crusade
The 1952 Cancer Crusade under the direction of Mrs. Arnold Edwards has collected $1,523 so far.
Band on radio
The Pulaski High Band will give a 30-minute program Thursday afternoon at 1 o'clock over radio station WSFC.
Barnes bargain
Lovely seven-room home in excellent location priced at $16,000. Call G.A. Barnes Realty Company at 760.
Bakery bread 10 cents
Enriched, fresh baked white bread 10 cents per 16 ounce loaf at Pulaski Bakery.
Born to serve
Beverly Ann Hall is the new deputy clerk at the County Court Clerk's office. Little Mss Hall, daughter of County Court Clerk and Mrs. Darrell Hall, arrived at the City Hospital late Tuesday afternoon.
Choir at Dunbar
The Knoxville College Choir will present a concert at Dunbar High School Monday at 8 p.m. for benefit of the Davis Chapel Church.
Check this out
Citizens National Bank is offering a new service. We are now equipped to print your name and address on your pocket checks.
Dubrow on go
Harry Dubrow will move his Harry's Style Center from the Hotel Beecher to the Virginia Theatre building next week.
Elm addition
Edward Davis has been given permission to add two rooms and a bath to his home at 206 Elm Street, Estimated cost is $1,200.
Come to Church
Local ministers and the Junior Chamber of Commerce are discussing plans for a "Come to Church" campaign to run through May. Jaycees are to meet as a body on the Square and visit a different church in the city every Sunday.
Called in sick
John Hood, 63, of 110 Richardson Drive, died at his home shortly after calling his employer, Kentucky Utilities Company, saying he felt too ill to come to work.
Mt. Victory graduates
Mt. Victory High School's six seniors will receive their diplomas on Friday. Graduating are Mary Christine Baker, Gerald Thomas Ping, James Oliver Baker, Pauline Stogsdill, Betty Joyce Stogsdill and Glenda Snell.
Easy terms
Lane cedar chest at A. Goldenberg, $49.95. Sold on easy terms.
Read all about it
The Somerset Literary Club will celebrate its 25th anniversary on May 3.
Sounds familiar
Metal lawn or porch chairs in red or green only $3.95 each at W.D. Gover. (Update: now highly collectable and selling for $50 and up, our family had one of each color in use from 1955 to about 1995. No doubt brought home by my dad, an employee at Gover in mid 1950's.)
See Ben
Launderall automatic washing machine, $150 at Ben S. Mattingly.
Let's rock
Girls' bobby sox 17 cents per pair at J.J. Newberry Co.
Picture this
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Smith, who have been engaged in commercial photography work in Miami, Florida, for several months have returned to Somerset and have taken charge of their Foto Pose Studio.
Mother's Day treat
Louise's Mother's Day Special, fried chicken dinner, $1.25. Louise's Restaurant, 802 South Main. Open 24 hours. Formerly known as Gossett's Restaurant.
Filling the bill
Bill Ramsey has been elected drum major of the Somerset High Band.
Wounded in war
Marine Corporal James R. Ping, brother of Roy C. Ping, Somerset, was reported this week as having been wounded in the Korea fighting.
Crowd coming
A large crowd is expected here May 30 for the North-South Boat Races.
Queen Joan
Miss Joan Linkes was crowned queen of Somerset's Sixth Annual May Festival in an appropriate ceremony on the Square.
New restaurant
The Cumberland Drive-In Restaurant, located on Hwy. 27 in Burnside, will open the middle of next week. Owner is B.H. Howard and manager Leland Bullock.
Hold the phone
There are now 2,230 telephones in service in Somerset.
Commented
