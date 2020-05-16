1951: When America Was Great!
Six years had passed since victory in Europe was declared on May 8, 1945 and World War II was over. Pulaski County's economy had switched from a wartime to a peacetime mode and Baby Boomers were being born. Many of our citizens headed north to Ohio where manufacturing plants making peacetime goods were begging for workers.
Progeny of these hardy souls formed the Ohio Navy that has since cruised on Lake Cumberland. Houseboats and other watercraft occupants changed Somerset and Pulaski County from a railroad-based economy to a haven for tourists, all with money in their pockets to spend.
President Trump talks about making America great again and he must be reflecting on the 1950s. The boys had come home from fighting on far-flung battlefields, and married their sweethearts. The future was bright.
"This too shall pass," the hopeful phrase of this COVID-19 pandemic, had somewhat eased the pain of the dark days of the Great War. Radio stations were popping up in small towns like Somerset and there were a few televisions sets with snowy pictures collected from rooftop antennae.
Work was plentiful, especially in larger cities to the north. Lines of potential workers formed at every employment office at every factory. If you could see lightning and hear thunder there was a job for you. It was not unheard of for a worker, tired or bored at his workplace, to leave during lunch hour and get into an employment line and find another job.
These are only memories for old-timers during this coronavirus shutdown that has more than 14 percent of our people out of jobs, most since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
For an optimistic moment, let's glance backward at some the things going on in Somerset and Pulaski County during the early 1950s:
RESERVOIR NEARLY FULL
The keenly anticipated moment when citizens of this county can enjoy an outing on Lake Cumberland or when sportsmen can spend a leisurely day fishing is very near. The lake has filled more quickly than anybody expected and soon will reach its normal level.
DEVELOPMENT MEETING
Harold Roberts of Somerset and H.Z. Rakestraw of Burnside were among 18 directors of Lake Cumberland and Wolf Creek Area Development Association (who) met at Laurel Hotel in London Tuesday. Many plans for promotion of the area were discussed and several suggestions for future projects were considered.
WEDDLE FOR
RE-ELECTION
Roscoe C. Weddle announces his candidacy for reelection to the office of circuit court clerk subject to the Republican primary election Saturday, August 4, 1951.
MAYOR'S GAVEL
A handsome gavel. made by employees of Southern Railroad Shops at Ferguson, was presented to Mayor A.A. Offutt by Councilman Ed Bugg Friday night.
SERVING AS JUDGE PRO-TEM
Attorney Sam C. Kennedy is serving as county judge pro-tem in the absence of Judge C. I. Ross who is in Louisville on business for the county.
LOCAL MINISTER SPEAKS
The Rev. L.D. Fisher spoke at the banquet at Stearns Tuesday night honoring the Stearns High School basketball team. He was accompanied to Stearns by Max Lancaster.
KIWANIS PROGRAM
Social welfare was the topic of an interesting discussion given before the Kiwanis Club at the Hotel Beecher Thursday night by the Rev. Gerald K. Ford, pastor of High Street Baptist Church.
FORD PHYSICAL EXAM
Dexheimer-Beaty Motors will:
• Adjust foot and parking brakes
• Inspect windshield wiper motors and blades
• Inspect horns and horn button
• Check glass and rear-view mirror
• Inspect steering and linkage
• Inspect springs and shock absorbers
• Inspect tires for wear and cuts; check pressures
• Check exhaust system
• Align headlights
• Check tail and stop lights
-- All for only $2.49 --
MONEY BACK
GUARANTEE
ARKAY food market, opposite the post office, Phone 399, was offering a 25 pound bag of Rising Sun flour for $1.59.
LETTER TO GREGORY'S RESTAURANT
Mr. H.S. Gregory: "I have not seen all the restaurants in Kentucky but what I have seen over the years was not impressive. Yours is the exception. It is clean. The food is good beyond the ordinary, the coffee is the best, and the girls -- nice girls -- want to please. All in all it was a pleasure to have two meals at your restaurant." Sincerely, Milton Dissler, Detroit, Mich.
SCIENCE HILL NEWS
Mr. C.B. Allen recently purchased the Phillips farm and moved here with his family Saturday.
LOCK DOORS GREET COUNCILORS
Friday night when members of (Somerset) city council gathered at city hall for their scheduled meeting they found the door to the city council chambers on second floor locked tightly. Mayor A.A. Offutt recalled the recruiting sergeant for the Marine Corps had one key to the room and Police Chief Harold Catron had the other key, and the latter was on duty at the basketball tournament. Neither could be reached and the councilmen were invited downstairs and held their meeting in the mayor's and City Clerk W.A. Moore's offices.
And so were incidents and dreams in 1951 in Somerset and Pulaski County; when America was always right; when we had total confidence in our leaders; when conservative and liberal labels had not been coined; when freedom was worth laying down your life.
Who then could have envisioned in Spring 2020, 69 years later, the COVID-19 pandemic would have slowed the Lake Cumberland area, the state and the nation to a crawl, when politics has divided our great nation, when our word is not our bond.
But, as did the dark days of World War II, hopefully this too shall pass.
