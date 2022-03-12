Jones to lead Wayne County's PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in April

Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., is pleased to welcome Randy Jones as the Wayne County PRIDE Coordinator. Jones is the Wayne County Solid Waste Coordinator. He and his wife, Penny, live in the Spann Hill area and attend Spann Hill Baptist Church.
Wayne County Judge-Executive Michael Anderson selected Jones to serve as the county's PRIDE Coordinator. PRIDE Coordinators are volunteers who are appointed by mayors and judge-executives. They work with the nonprofit PRIDE organization to organize cleanup activities, recruit volunteers and track cleanup results.
PRIDE Coordinators now are preparing for PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in April. They will schedule cleanups and recruit volunteers to participate. They also will assist volunteers who want to plan their own cleanups.
"We appreciate Randy for serving as PRIDE Coordinator, and we look forward to working with him to plan the Spring Cleanup," said Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of PRIDE, which promotes environmental cleanup and education, as well as economic development through tourism, in southern and eastern Kentucky.
"I feel like it is important that we do what we can to keep our county clean," Jones said.
"Spring Cleanup Month is important because it is an opportunity to teach our young people the importance of not littering and taking pride in what our county looks like," he said.
"Volunteer with your friends and family, so the cleanup will be fun and rewarding," Nazario added. "April is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors together."
To volunteer, please call Jones at 606-307-5065 or email him at solidwaste@wcfiscalcourt.com.
The 2022 PRIDE Spring Cleanup sponsors are Outdoor Venture Corporation and Fibrotex, USA.
