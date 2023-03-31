Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&