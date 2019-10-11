Hopkins Elementary School hosted Jumpers Hop Around the World on Friday, October 4, 2019. There were approximately 15 - 20 guests in the building sharing a wealth of knowledge regarding their countries. The sessions began at 9:00 and ended at 10:30a.m. Each classroom heard from three speakers. At 2 p.m., the students enjoyed a parade of nations. This was a great way to integrate all of the disciplines into the curriculum: art/music/p.e./library.
Mr. Kevin Holmes (music teacher) was the Grand Marshall of the parade. Mrs. Renee Powell coordinates this annual event.
