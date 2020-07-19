Kaydid says first frost is October 12

Friends, the fust frost this fall is the 12th mornin' 'uv October.
That's a fak. David Jones out c'here at Breezy Hills, hear'd a katydid holler on the nite 'uv July 14. He pix'd up his tellyphone, dialed two longs and a short an' passed the nues along to your humble ree'porter r'at after hlt happened.
That puts the furst frost 90 days away frum the time the furst kadydid hollers. 90 days frum July 14 is October 12, accordin' to my notchin' stik, I ain't hardly never seed hit fail.
I'll tell you'ins whut, friends. David seems to be a awful good katydid ree'porter. Whin I gits to be pressydint, I may a'pint him to be my offishial katydid watcher. He deserves a hi-payin' job, special if his kaydid ree'port turns out r'at.
Jim Wesley up c'here at Science Hill has already a'greed to be in charge 'uv Obommer Kare. He is ree'tired frum the Health Dee'partmint so he is quallyfied. Jim is also a kountry musick dee-jay so I may also put him in charge 'uv the Entertanemint Dee'Partment.
I'ma thankin' 'uv gittin' Ben Looney up here in town to be my vice pressydint. He's ree'tired frum the Corpse 'uv Enggyneers so he noes a lot 'bout the fedural givvymint.
Onna thangs I ain't gonna do is sind out no stem'u'lus cheks lak The Donald do. If'n thar is any x'ter money up thar in Warshinton, I'm gonna keep hit fur myself. I'm tird 'uv bein' a p'or tacky.
I'm gonna use my stem'u'lus chek to buy votes at the fall 'lection. If'n you'll vote fur me 'stead 'uv The Donald, I'll give you'ins two dollers. The furst voter I buys will go a'hind the curtain an' brang me a blank ballot. He gits two dollers. I'll put my "X" aside my name an' give hit to the next voter. He drops my voted ballot in the box an' brangs me another blank ballot an' gits two dollers. An' so on an' so on. If I does that all day I may git 'nough votes to beet The Donald. I figgers if'n I kin karry Pu'lasski Kounty I kin muv the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek.
Whin I wuz growin' up over in Taylor County, a nikel wuz as big as a wagin' wheel. You'ins cud by a bottle 'uv dope am' a moon pie, boff fur a nikel apiece. A six bottle carton 'uv RCs wuz a quarter. Hit wudn't hardly never that we'ins got a'hold 'uv a nikel, so we cudn't by much dope.
I hear tell the pressydint gits paid purt neart a doller a day. With that kinda money I kin have a Big Orange 'er a RC an' a moon pie anytime I wants.
'Member, If'n you'ins wanna mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. Whin I'm pressdint, you'ins kin by flour in a 25 pound bag an' hav hot biskits ever mornin' fir brakfust.
