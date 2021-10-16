A brief information session is being offered online for potential new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors in Kentucky on Nov. 4, 2021, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. EST. A general overview of the program will be provided by Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) SFSP staff, and those who attend will have the opportunity to ask questions about the program.
Many Kentucky families depend on free or reduced-price meals during the school year. When school is out for the summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and KDE Summer Food Service Program helps ensure children continue to receive nutritious meals during these months.
KDE encourages schools and nonprofit organizations to sponsor the SFSP and provide free meals to Kentucky children and teens in low-income areas. Meal sites often are located in public areas, including schools, community centers, parks and family housing complexes, and in locations operated by faith-based organizations. In Kentucky, there are underserved areas where children would benefit from the availability of SFSP meals.
Sponsoring organizations must be one of the following:
A public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts);
A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;
A unit of a local, municipal, county or state government;
A public or nonprofit private college or university; or
Other private nonprofit organization.
To register for the session, use this Microsoft Teams link. Registrants also will receive an invitation to attend the 2021 SFSP Celebration event immediately following the informational session. This event, on Nov. 4 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST, will review the Kentucky program's 2021 successes with current participating organizations and look toward the summer of 2022.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider. Visit the USDA website to view the USDA's nondiscrimination statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.