Keith chosen as a Kristina Butler Comfort Keeper of the Year

The Comfort Keepers® of Somerset, a leading provider of quality, in-home care for seniors and other adults, is celebrating Robin Keith who was chosen as a Kristina Butler Comfort Keeper of the Year Honoree. Robin was nominated and chosen for going above and beyond the call of duty, taking pride in helping seniors thrive, achieve greater well-being, and focusing on the importance of making a difference in her clients' lives.
The Somerset Comfort Keepers franchise is owned by Sarah Short. Sarah is a geriatric social worker who received her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Kentucky in 2005 and her Graduate Certificate in Gerontology from Sanders-Brown Center on Aging in 2005. Sarah has owned the local office since 2007 and has had multiple national Comfort Keeper of the Year award winners since owning the business as well as many national awards for client and employee satisfaction.
Sarah Short, Owner of the local franchise, believes wholeheartedly in Comfort Keepers mission to provide the highest level of quality of life that is achievable and treat each client in Somerset and the surrounding communities with the respect and dignity that they deserve, as though they were caring for a member of their own family. "These are the components that our founder Kristina Butler based Comfort Keepers® on when she created the company. This award represents Kristina's vision, and we are proud of Robin for achieving it" says Short. "We strive to elevate the human spirit every day and help make clients live brighter, safer, and more enjoyable from the comfort of home. And knowing that Robin is a part of our team and an even larger network of caring people makes it all the more rewarding."
The company was founded in 1998 by Kris Butler, a registered nurse working in home health care. As a nurse, Kris could only tend to clients' medical care needs, but she noticed what her patients really longed for was companionship and someone to brighten their day with conversation and lend a helping hand with household tasks and errands. The name "Comfort Keepers" is based on the company's goal: to keep clients comfortably at home as an alternative to senior facilities.
For more information about Comfort Keepers of Somerset's services, and for career opportunities that make a difference in the lives of seniors, please visit www.cksomerset.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.