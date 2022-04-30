Fourth and fifth grade gifted students in the Pulaski County school district learned there's much more to agriculture than just the farm.
In partnership with Kentucky Agriculture & Environment in the Classroom and the Pulaski County Farm Bureau, the Pulaski County Gifted Program hosted "Feeding Kentucky: An Agriculture Adventure" to students in the district's eight elementary schools.
Rebecca Kernodle, agriculture educator with the program, shared with students the role Pulaski County plays in the state's economy, ranking 37th of the state's 120 in production of agriculturally related goods and products according the 2017 Census of Agriculture. She also led them to see the sources of goods we consume, more often than not, rely on something agricultural in order to be produced, from the leather in a baseball to the scents in a candle.
Following Kernodle's presentation, students visited each of the four stations set up to learn more about Kentucky's renewable resources and marketing, how Kentuckians have provided for their needs in the past and what they're currently doing, human environmental impact with a focus on a local soil sample, and what we do to conserve our resources. Agricultural careers, both present and in the future, were also introduced. Students from the Pulaski County High School FFA Chapter assisted with the instruction in these workshops.
