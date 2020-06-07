Kentucky Blood Center was proud to be the very first community blood center to collect plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient after the FDA approved the experimental treatment for critically ill patients on March 26. Since that time, KBC has assisted numerous hospital partners with the plasma collection and to date has obtained more than 120 doses of convalescent plasma for Kentucky patients.
Kentucky Blood Center has established an online registry form where recovered COVID-19 patients can express their interest in being a donor. The form is available at https://kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation/. The nonprofit is not currently testing for COVID-19 antibodies, but continues to collect information from those with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and those who believe they may have had the virus but did not get tested. KBC will reach out to donors with out a confirmed diagnosis when they can conduct the antibody testing.
"As Kentucky continues to increase its testing capacity, there will be more and more potential donors for this program," said Dr. Dennis Williams, Medical Director for KBC. "We encourage those with confirmed cases to complete the registry so we can continue to bank plasma for patients now and in the event of a possible resurgence later."
Potential donors will need documentation of their positive COVID-19 test. A patient may then be able to donate if they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days and a second COVID-19 test has negative results. KBC will work with the donor to obtain the second test if it has not already been completed. The donor will complete the blood donation health history questionnaire on the day of donation to qualify for blood donation. The plasma donation itself takes 1-2 hours.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC's sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.