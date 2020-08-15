FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Twenty-two students have been named to a new group that will offer diverse insights on higher education issues, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said.
The Student Advisory Group will hold its first meeting Thursday to discuss goals for the next year, a statement from the council said. Council leaders say they hope to gain viewpoints from the group on a variety of educational matters.
"Students are facing the most challenging academic year in memory, and this group provides an invaluable opportunity to understand their unique needs and circumstances," said Council President Aaron Thompson. "We're eager to learn from their experiences and engage on the issues that matter most to them."
The group is comprised of students from public institutions across the state who have completed at least one year of college credit and who cited a broad spectrum of ideas and concerns in their applications. They include:
Ethan Clark Allen, West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Rachel Burns, University of Louisville
Priyadarshini Chandrashekhar, University of Louisville
Cameron Davis French, University of Kentucky
Taylor Hoffman, Eastern Kentucky University
Molly Logsdon, Murray State University
Te'Asia Martin, University of Kentucky
Eyouel Mekonnen, Eastern Kentucky University
Scott Nelson, Western Kentucky University
Aaron Anthony Nethery, Murray State University
Nadia Pacheco, West Kentucky Community and Technical College
Jason Brent Parsons II, Morehead State University
Mallory B. Quisenberry, University of Kentucky
Trevor Daniel Schooley, Somerset Community College
Mahogany M. Shelton, Kentucky State University
Walter Steely, Murray State University
Abigail Nicole Stewart, Jefferson Community and Technical College
Afi Henriette Tagnedji, University of Louisville
Michaela Taylor, University of Kentucky
Clay Wallace, Morehead State University
Gregory Thomas Wieland, Northern Kentucky University
Noah Young, University of Louisville
