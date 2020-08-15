FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Twenty-two students have been named to a new group that will offer diverse insights on higher education issues, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said.

The Student Advisory Group will hold its first meeting Thursday to discuss goals for the next year, a statement from the council said. Council leaders say they hope to gain viewpoints from the group on a variety of educational matters.

"Students are facing the most challenging academic year in memory, and this group provides an invaluable opportunity to understand their unique needs and circumstances," said Council President Aaron Thompson. "We're eager to learn from their experiences and engage on the issues that matter most to them."

The group is comprised of students from public institutions across the state who have completed at least one year of college credit and who cited a broad spectrum of ideas and concerns in their applications. They include:

Ethan Clark Allen, West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Rachel Burns, University of Louisville

Priyadarshini Chandrashekhar, University of Louisville

Cameron Davis French, University of Kentucky

Taylor Hoffman, Eastern Kentucky University

Molly Logsdon, Murray State University

Te'Asia Martin, University of Kentucky

Eyouel Mekonnen, Eastern Kentucky University

Scott Nelson, Western Kentucky University

Aaron Anthony Nethery, Murray State University

Nadia Pacheco, West Kentucky Community and Technical College

Jason Brent Parsons II, Morehead State University

Mallory B. Quisenberry, University of Kentucky

Trevor Daniel Schooley, Somerset Community College

Mahogany M. Shelton, Kentucky State University

Walter Steely, Murray State University

Abigail Nicole Stewart, Jefferson Community and Technical College

Afi Henriette Tagnedji, University of Louisville

Michaela Taylor, University of Kentucky

Clay Wallace, Morehead State University

Gregory Thomas Wieland, Northern Kentucky University

Noah Young, University of Louisville

