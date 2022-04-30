Kentucky Edward Jones Financial Advisor and Branch Office Administrator Hold Roundtable with Representative

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jenn Wininger of Lawrenceburg and Sr. Branch Office Administrator Kim Hudson of Somerset recently hosted a roundtable with Representative Andy Barr in Lexington to discuss a number of investment-related issues on the minds of individual investors, particularly advancing bipartisan retirement savings legislation to help more Americans save for a secure and dignified retirement.
Wininger and Hudson serve on the Grassroots Task Force, a volunteer group of financial advisors and branch office administrators from all 50 states who are dedicated to voicing the perspective of individual investors to state and federal lawmakers.
For the past two years, the Grassroots Task Force has been focused on advocating for bipartisan retirement savings by hosting roundtable events across the country to build momentum for bills that will help millions of Americans save for a secure and dignified retirement.
The group's current priorities, which were discussed at the roundtable, include:
• Establishing a new catch-up contribution to help workers 60 and older who have not been able to save sufficiently for retirement.
• Increasing the required minimum distribution age from 72 to 75 to help more workers who are working and living longer to save longer.
• Enhancing the small business start-up tax credit, which will enable many small businesses across the country to provide retirement benefits to their employees.
• Permitting employers to make matching contributions with respect to student loan repayments that will help workers burdened with large student loan debt to start saving for retirement.
• Supporting the Military Spouses Retirement Security Act, which helps address the unique challenges military spouses face in saving for retirement by providing a tax credit to small businesses to make military spouses eligible more quickly for retirement benefits.
"Edward Jones is dedicated to understanding the needs of our clients and partnering together to help them live their best lives. We are passionate about improving the possibilities for them," Wininger.
"That's why we advocate for issues that will help investors save for a more secure and dignified retirement," Hudson added.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
