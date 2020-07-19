Louisville, KY (June 12, 2020) - With the recent announcement that the Kentucky State Fair will take place this year as originally scheduled, August 20-30, Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) has pledged to return and support the event with a strong presence focusing on the fair's rural and agricultural roots.
Because a number of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions have led to major changes in the fair's overall layout, including several areas within the Kentucky
Exposition Center that will be closed to public access, there are a few KFB events which have become state fair traditions that will not occur this year - but will return in 2021. Those include the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction, the Gospel Music Showcase, and the Pride of the Counties display area.
KFB President Mark Haney said while it is disappointing to have to make changes to these events, having a strong presence at the fair has never been in question.
"The Kentucky State Fair has always been an exciting event - not only for me personally but also for nearly everyone I know who has had the privilege of attending one of the best state fairs in the country," he said. "And while we are obligated, for safety reasons, to make changes this year, KFB still plans to have a strong presence at the 2020 State Fair, including having Freddy Farm Bureau in his usual place, in front of Freedom Hall, for the 63rd year in a row. There are just some traditions, even a pandemic can't change."
In the coming weeks, KFB will announce its participation plans for 2020 as the organization continues its long-standing relationship with the fair and the Kentucky State Fair Board.
"We are hopeful this year's state fair will bring new opportunities to a tradition that has lasted for generations, and we look forward to celebrating all things good about Kentucky," Haney added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.