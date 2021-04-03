Kentucky FFA Foundation Awards Grant to Pulaski County High School FFA

In a year that has shone a spotlight on the food insecurity faced by many Kentuckians, the Kentucky FFA Foundation has awarded the FFA chapter at Pulaski County High School a $1,000 grant to help student members combat hunger in a unique way.
Using the grant funds, agriculture students will construct compost tumblers from donated barrels, as well as towers from recycled tires that they will plant with potatoes. They will also develop and present workshops to teach people how to use compost to grow potatoes in their own tire towers. The workshops will be held for local elementaries and the community at large.
Any potatoes produced in the project will be donated to local organizations that provide food for families in need in Pulaski County, teaching students that they can be self-sufficient and make an impact in their community.
The Better Days Through Better Ways grants are funded by the Mulhollem Cravens Foundation through a partnership with the Kentucky FFA Foundation. Since 2014, Mulhollem Cravens has funded 76 Better Days Through Better Ways projects across the state.
"The Mulhollem Cravens Foundation gives to causes that make an impact in communities. Kentucky FFA chapters do have a positive effective in counties across Kentucky, and their true partnership has moved the needle to causes relating to hunger, food waste and awareness in our state. We are so grateful for the support." said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation.
"Contributing to food needs is the central goal," said Valerie Cravens, "but how much is learned in the process is just as important. Students should gain skills in any or all of the areas of communication, marketing, production or management."
The Kentucky FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships which support the FFA vision to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. Kentucky FFA Foundation initiatives impact nearly 14,500 FFA members in 161 FFA chapters across Kentucky. Learn more about how you can support the mission of the Kentucky FFA Foundation at kyffa.org/ways-to-give.
