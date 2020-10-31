SOMERSET, KY - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Board of Directors named Senator Rick Girdler (R-Somerset) a "Friend of Kentucky Cities" for his work on behalf of cities in the 2020 Regular Session of the General Assembly. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Chief of Staff Jeffrey Edwards joined KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney and Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll to present the award at city hall.
Senator Girdler sponsored Senate Bill 162, a KLC initiative that would have established no-cost training requirements for newly elected mayors and legislative body members in home rule cities. Carroll explained that the bill was drafted at the request of veteran city officials. "The people who serve in these elected roles do so because they want to make a difference in their community," she said. "However, the rules and procedures involved can be challenging when you are new to office. Senator Girdler's bill aimed to help newly elected office holders navigate some of these issues in a way that would not add any expense. We appreciate his willingness to work with us on this measure and all legislation that improves the efficiency of cities."
"It is an honor to receive this award from the Kentucky League of Cities," responded Senator Girdler. "I am pleased to support KLC legislative efforts which improve and support cities throughout the 15th District. I look forward to working with KLC during the 2021 Regular Session to continue to create opportunities for growth within Kentucky's cities."
Chaney remarked on Senator Girdler's support of home rule. "It is important that the people who represent our cities in Frankfort champion the need for decision making at the local level," he stated. "Local elected officials are the best equipped to respond to the needs and concerns of their community. We appreciate Senator Girdler's advocacy on behalf of the cities in his district and his efforts to provide city officials the autonomy and help they need."
Founded in 1927, the Kentucky League of Cities is a membership association of cities across the commonwealth. KLC bestows a "Friend of Kentucky Cities" award on legislators who advocate for issues important to cities.
