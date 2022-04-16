The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Rural Kentucky EMS Provider of the Year award.
The annual award recognizes an EMS provider who works or volunteers at a rural Kentucky EMS service and who demonstrates exemplary pre-hospital patient care and dedication to his/her community.
Nominations can be made by anyone familiar with the provider being nominated -- other EMS professionals, hospital and clinic staff, health department staff and community members. Self-nominations are not allowed.
Nominations can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3tiIyM4. Nominations are due by Thursday, April 21, 2022.
The award will be presented during the 2022 National EMS Week (May 15-21).
If you have any questions, please contact Rural Project Manager Scott Helle at 606-439-3557 or scott.helle@uky.edu.
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH), established in 1991, is a federal-state partnership authorized by federal legislation. The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health, located in Hazard, serves as the federally-designated Kentucky Office of Rural Health. KORH works directly with clinicians, clinic and hospital administrators, policymakers and other stakeholders to improve the accessibility of health care services for the Commonwealth's rural and underserved residents. The office connects communities and health care organizations to local, state and federal resources while working toward long-term solutions to financial, quality improvement and workforce challenges.
