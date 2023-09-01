As Kentucky soybean farmers descended on Washington, D.C. for summer Hill visits, they thought they’d be talking a lot about the upcoming Farm Bill, which they did. The new faces in many congressional offices led to a series of impromptu “Agriculture 101” conversations.
Kentucky Soybean Association President Adam Hendricks led many of those conversations in a respectful way. “There were times that we’d start talking about something, and I could tell they didn’t really understand, so I’d try to be mindful that everyone doesn’t live on a farm. My wife tells me all the time that I talk in ‘farmer speak’’, and that not everyone understands it. To respect the limited time we have with lawmakers and their staff and get the most impact in that time, I tried to explain some of the terms that they’ll be hearing as the Farm Bill discussions continue. Base acres is a good example. We know what that term is and how it’s used, but it’s a very industry-specific term that deserves a few minutes to explain.”
Hendricks also touched on the importance of crop insurance, and reminded those he spoke with last year that his corn crop was severely impacted in 2022. Crop insurance kicked in and provided that much-needed safety net that made things pencil out for 2023.
Another hot topic that the farmers wanted to be sure everyone understood is that the soy checkoff is a very good thing for farmers’ bottom lines. Reinforcing the value of this farmer-led research, marketing and promotion program and its return on investment was an important point made, as was the difference between the checkoff and the association.
A big topic of interest was HR 3372, known as the SHIP IT Act, which would establish a voluntary pilot program for states to increase truck weight limits on federal interstates up to 91,000 pounds on six axles. HR 3372 does NOT allow for longer semis.
Six axle trucks for soybean and grain transport will often result in an increase in trailer length from 42 to 50 feet –still three feet shorter than the 53-foot maximum length allowable under federal law. HR 3372 simply allows a semi to load additional freight in a trailer 53 feet or shorter in length. Adding a sixth axle will allow the increased weight to be distributed over more tires so that the impact on the road will be reduced. A six axle, 91,000 lbs. configuration is also compatible with the Federal Highway Administration’s Federal Bridge Formula – meaning that such trucks will meet weight limit distribution requirements for bridges on the Interstate Highway System.
The elephant in the room, though, remained the Farm Bill. Farmer-leader Drew Langley said that this was his first time on the Hill for visits and was impressed with the way our delegation was received. “I really enjoyed seeing the behind-the-scenes stuff,” he said. “I have been a KSA member for a while now and knew that some of the board members went to D.C. for Hill visits, but sitting in on those visits and seeing how our farmers are so respected and well-spoken was a real eye-opener for me.”
“The relationships with many of our Senators and Congressmen and their staff members have been cultivated over a period of years, and I was especially glad to see such a welcome from Rep. Morgan McGarvey’s office. He’s in Louisville, and obviously they’re not growing any soybeans up there, but we all know there’s soy in just about everything, and what we grow at the farm level affects them, too. With JBS being in Louisville and House Foods coming soon, they’re interested in learning more about agriculture here in Kentucky.”
As Farm Bill discussions continue, the Kentucky Soybean Association’s farmer-leaders and staff will stay in close contact with lawmakers to be sure they recognize the importance of the farm safety net, especially crop insurance, as a key tool in their toolbox.
For more on the Kentucky Soybean Association, including membership information, visit KySoy.org.
