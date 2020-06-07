For the safety of our clientele and staff, the Pulaski County Extension Office is now open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you may contact us by calling any of the following phone numbers or by email:
· Pulaski County Extension Office: (606) 679-6361
· TJ Adkins (Ag & Natural Resources): (606) 875-5094 or t.j.adkins@uky.edu
· Jennifer Cole (4-H): (606) 669-9965 or jennifer_cole@uky.edu
· Edith Lovett (FCS): (606) 259-6290 or edith.lovett@uky.edu
· Beth Wilson (Hort): (606) 305-6647 or beth.wilson@uky.edu
Clientele may continue to submit soil samples, plant samples, or any other applicable items now that the office is transitioning to phase one of reopening. Please call any of the numbers above for directions on how to submit these. The CDC and Kentucky officials recommend wearing face masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. Protect yourself and others by wearing a face mask or cloth mask while visiting our Extension facility.
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced a new Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) partnership with the University of Kentucky's (UK) Cooperative Extension Service and Kentucky's Nutrition Education Program (KYNEP) to encourage Kentuckians to get in touch with their agricultural roots during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Since starting the Kentucky Hunger Initiative years ago, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has kicked around the idea of a new agricultural education effort to encourage Kentuckians to grow their own victory gardens," said Commissioner Quarles. "Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, people have reached out to the KDA in droves seeking to learn how they can grow their own food. A partnership with the University of Kentucky is a natural fit for educating Kentucky families about how they can grow their own food. I hope Kentuckians - whether they be urban or rural - will get their hands dirty learning the basics about agriculture through a garden."
The Kentucky Victory Garden effort comes during the coronavirus pandemic, a time in which Americans and Kentuckians of all stripes are coming together to not only support local agriculture but also have an increased interest in growing their own food while they are staying at home and practicing social distancing. UK's Cooperative Extension Service, which has offices in all of Kentucky's 120 counties, will distribute a Kentucky Victory Garden toolkit developed by KYNEP.
"The UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is grateful for this partnership with KDA, which will allow us to serve more citizens," said Dr. Nancy Cox, dean of UK's College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. "This project builds on the successful and dedicated efforts of Family and Consumer Science programs to offer nutrition advice for Kentucky families. We know that the food dollar has never been more stretched, so this collaboration is so important. We thank Commissioner Quarles for his confidence in the Kentucky Cooperative Extensions Service."
The toolkit includes a Growing Your Own Victory Garden poster, as well as a garden calendar for 2020, tips on home gardening, and recipe cards on how to properly wash and prepare fruits and vegetables grown in a Kentucky victory garden. "UK's Nutrition Education Program is thrilled to launch this effort with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Commissioner Quarles," said Dr. Jennifer Hunter, Assistant Director of UK's Family Consumer Sciences Division. "Through the use of a social media campaign, we hope to showcase gardens Kentucky families plant this season. With the cold temperatures from this weekend behind us, it's the perfect time to get started with your own victory garden."
To learn more about the Kentucky Victory Garden campaign, download the toolkit and a high-resolution version of the poster, please visit https://www.planeatmove.com/get-moving/growing-your-own-garden. If you don't have a computer or printer, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office and we will provide the publications for you. (679-6361)
The Kentucky Nutrition Education Program (KYNEP) encompasses two separate USDA programs: The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Both programs are administered by the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service in order to show limited resource families with young children and SNAP eligible individuals how to plan nutritious meals on a limited budget, acquire safe food handling practices, improve food preparation skills, and change behavior necessary to have a healthy lifestyle.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Vegetable Beef Stir Fry
1 tablespoon plus ½ cup of stir-fry sauce
1 clove minced garlic
1-pound lean beefsteak, sliced diagonally, into thin strips
4 tablespoons canola oil, divided
1 medium onion, diced
1 sweet pepper diced
1 medium yellow squash cut into ¼ inch slices
2 cups broccoli florets
1 cup cauliflower florets
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flake
Combine 1 tablespoon of stir fry sauce and minced garlic in a bowl. Add the beef strips to this marinade and let stand 15 minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a large skillet. Add beef and stir fry for one minute. Remove beef from skillet. Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of canola oil in the skillet or wok. Add vegetable, onion, pepper, squash, broccoli, and cauliflower. Stir fry for about four minutes or until vegetables are crisp and tender. When done, return the beef strips to skillet. Add the remaining ½ cup stir fry sauce and red pepper flakes. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes longer, or until the beef is the color you prefer. Will make 8-1 cup servings.
