Kentucky Wesleyan College honored a number of students from across the country for their academic and leadership achievements for the 2019-20 academic year.
Among them is Eubank's Wiley Cain, who joined the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.
Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky. Students enjoy one-to-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and vibrant campus life experience.
