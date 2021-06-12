Kentucky White Castle locations raise funds for local Habitat For Humanity affiliates

White Castle and their customers recently raised $26,398.90 to support affordable housing efforts through Habitat for Humanity!
During the months of March and April, 15 Kentucky White Castle locations in Lexington, Louisville, Richmond, London, Shelbyville, Frankfort and Somerset took part in the Castle Shares "Round Up" Program. This program gives White Castle customers, affectionately referred to as Cravers, the opportunity to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to a partnered nonprofit organization.
"This is a perfect example of collective impact. How when we all do a little, it can make a big difference." says Rachel Smith Childress, CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity. Lexington Habitat is one of the local Habitat for Humanity affiliates that will benefit from this campaign. "We are so grateful to White Castle for their support of our mission. The funds raised will be used to help build homes, communities and hope throughout Kentucky."
Gail Gurney, District Supervisor for White Castle, says teaming up with local nonprofits is a key part of their philosophy. "Partners like Habitat for Humanity remind us of our White Castle vision to 'feed the souls' - the good work they do right here in our community means our neighbors and friends have the security and comfort of shelter. We are honored to partner with such a caring and committed group."
Customers will once again have the opportunity to take part in the round up program to support local Habitat for Humanity affiliates and Kentucky Habitat for Humanity this November and December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.