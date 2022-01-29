The 9th District of the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Association (KWIA) had their first meeting of 2022 on January 11 at Suits-Us Farm's event venue in Somerset. With over 30 women attending the first meeting of 2022 this amazing turnout has us looking forward to future planned meetings throughout the district this upcoming year.
KWIA is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization made up of a diverse group of individuals with ties to the agriculture industry in the Commonwealth. Some of the guiding principles of KWIA's are to promote the involvement of women in agriculture, develop leadership as spokespersons to articulate the value of Kentucky agriculture, create a cooperative network with producers and consumers to promote agricultural products and services, and help make a positive difference in the agriculture industry in the Commonwealth. The KWIA is open to any woman involved in agriculture throughout the state.
We want to say thank you to Suits-us-farm for donating the use of their beautiful farm and event venue for the meeting, also the Pulaski Co. Extension office for helping sponsor the meeting. The next meeting is scheduled in Wayne County on March 8. More information about KWIA can be found online at www.kywomeninag.com or on their facebook page.
