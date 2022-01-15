KFB wins multiple awards during 2022 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention

Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) took home several organizational awards during the 2022 American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Annual Convention.
The most prestigious award received by KFB during the convention came by way of AFBF's Pinnacle Award given as the organization's top honor for program and membership achievement.
KFB was also honored with four Awards of Excellence in the following categories: Advocacy, Coalitions & Partnerships, Engagement & Outreach, and Leadership & Business Development.
The American Farm Bureau Federation presented awards to state Farm Bureaus at the organization's 103rd Convention. The awards recognize excellence in implementation of outstanding member programs and membership achievement in 2021.
KFB President Mark Haney said he was proud of what the organization was able to accomplish in 2021.
"The awards recognize the collective effort of our volunteer leaders, dedicated staff and outstanding members across the Commonwealth," said KFB President Mark Haney. "I am proud that the American Farm Bureau Federation recognized our organization, and we are looking forward to another successful year in 2022."
Haney, who led the Kentucky delegation to the convention, accepted the awards on behalf of KFB which were presented by AFBF President Zippy Duvall.
Kentucky Farm Bureau, with more than 465,000 member families statewide, is the state's largest general farm organization. Members from all across Kentucky attended the 103rd Annual Convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation, held Jan. 7-12 in Atlanta, Ga., to recognize this year's individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2022.
The American Farm Bureau Federation is the nation's largest general farm organization, working through its grassroots system to enhance and strengthen the lives of rural Americans and build strong, prosperous agricultural communities. During its 103rd Annual Convention, AFBF voting delegates - representing the interests of every state and agricultural commodity in the country - established priority issues for 2022 that will guide the organization's efforts to improve productivity and profitability for farmers and ranchers nationwide.
