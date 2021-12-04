College and career planning guides geared toward high school freshmen and sophomores are available online from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
"Getting Started" is a 13-page booklet that provides freshmen guidance on how to make the most of their high school years. The 14-page "Getting Set" publication for sophomores continues that guidance, with more detailed information about student financial aid.
"These booklets give students in their early high school years excellent advice on how to prepare for careers or for postsecondary education," said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. "As a former teacher and assistant principal, I know firsthand many students rely on materials like these to help them plan for their future."
Both booklets can be accessed on www.kheaa.com by clicking on the Students tab, then choosing Other resources, publications and college planning.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. It also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC).
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
