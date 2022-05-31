As part of celebrations during Military Appreciation Month in May, Kinetic by Windstream recently unveiled a patriotic-themed mural in Somerset on the side of its local retail store facing Somerset Veterans' Park. Kinetic executives along with members of the Kinetic Veterans employee resource group were joined by local dignitaries, including State Representative Shane Baker, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, and Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) president/CEO Chris Girdler.
"When we say, 'We leave no town behind,' we're borrowing from the lessons our veteran coworkers have taught us," said Brian Harman, president of state operations for Kinetic. "We mean we're investing in our network for fiber deployment to bring up to two gigs of speed to Somerset, so you don't have to move to a large city to get state-of-the-art service. It also means we know that our customers are our neighbors and honor what matters to the communities we serve. We are pleased this mural will look over the park honoring the sacrifices so many in Somerset have made through the years."
The mural on the side of the building at 305 Main Street in Somerset was designed and installed by local artist Jordan Justice, who has painted several murals in the area.
"Veterans Memorial Park is an important project to the City of Somerset and to SPEDA, and the fact that Kinetic as a community partner was willing to commission a beautiful mural to honor veterans and complement the park makes it very special. The mural is a wonderful addition to our growing public art initiative in Somerset," said Alan Keck, Somerset mayor, who has prioritized public arts in the community.
In addition to the mural in Somerset, Kinetic is celebrating Military Appreciation Month at events across its 18-state footprint through a partnership with A Million Thanks to collect letters for active-duty service members. Those who wish to send a letter can drop it off at any Kinetic retail location or use the Kinetic website to send words of encouragement.
"I'm proud to work for a company that is regularly honored as Military Friendly," said Clinton Dunaway, chair of the WINVets employee resource group. "Beyond activities in Military Appreciation Month, this company makes a point to hire veterans and military spouses as well as honor the skills and sacrifices these employees bring to their jobs."
There are approximately 100 veterans who are part of the WINVets group in Kentucky.
Last month, Kinetic named Somerset, as well as nearby London, two of the first select markets to have 2 Gig Fiber internet available. As a result of Kinetic's ongoing network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. From 2019 through 2021, the company invested more than $211 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth. More than 120,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2021.
