KNS, Inc. Owner Appointed to KY Agriculture Development Board

The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board (KADB) was created by the 2000 General Assembly. The Board serves to distribute 50% of the state monies received from the Master Settlement Agreement for the general purpose of agricultural development in the Commonwealth.
The Board will invest these funds in innovative proposals that increase net farm income and affect tobacco farmers, tobacco-impacted communities, and agriculture across the state by stimulating markets for Kentucky agricultural products, finding new ways to add value to Kentucky agricultural products, and exploring new opportunities for Kentucky farms.
Most recently appointed to the KADB by Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is Michael O. Peterson. "I am honored to appoint Michael to this position to help oversee the management of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund," Commissioner Quarles said. "Between his farming experience and business leadership, Michael will be an incredible asset to this board. I sincerely appreciate his willingness to serve and look forward to working with him to advance the interests of our farm families." Michael is the Owner and President of KNS, Inc. Animal Nutrition located in Nancy, Kentucky. KNS, Inc. which has been in business since 1978 and currently serves farm families and distributors in 16 states. KNS, Inc's primary business is custom blended livestock minerals that are scientifically formulated to meet customers specific needs. Prior to his ownership of KNS, Inc., he was an employee, beginning in 1999. Michael worked as a salesman, operations manager, partner with Dr. Ron Wendlandt (founder of KNS), and is now the sole owner. Prior to KNS, Inc. Michael worked in Paris, Kentucky as the herdsman at the prestigious cattle operation, Cane Ridge Cattle Co. and before that he resided in Fitzgerald, GA where he was employed at the nationally recognized Dorminy Brothers Land and Cattle, LLC. He was a Class XI member of the Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program (KALP).
Michael's greatest satisfaction comes from being a resource for individuals through on-farm consulting and problem solving. He takes pride in being able to build long-lasting relationships with clients across the country. Michael is active in his community and has served in numerous volunteer organizations that empower and encourage youth in agriculture. Mr. Peterson and his wife Julie, are active leaders and volunteers in Project 58:10, which is a ministry based non-profit organization that helps provide meals for over 500 food insecure children in Pulaski County each week since 2011.
Michael O. Peterson, a native of Somerset, KY and current resident of Nancy, KY is a 1992 Graduate of Somerset High School and attended Sue Bennett College. Michael married Julie (Branscum) Peterson also from Somerset in 2002 and they have three children, Madeline, Claire Beth and Brooks. In his free time, Michael enjoys traveling with his family and attending livestock shows and his children's athletic events.
