KSP Post 11 promotes trooper

On October 27, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) to recognize the promotion of 26 troopers and officers who were promoted since May 1, 2021 including one lieutenant colonel, one major, four captains, four lieutenants and 16 sergeants where commissioned with a mission of creating a better Kentucky through public safety efforts and service to all Kentuckians.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. challenged troopers and officers to strive for excellence. "It's an incredible responsibility," he said. "You've earned it, but now you have to keep earning it, each and every day. I have every confidence that you will do just that, never allowing anything to tarnish the accomplishments you have worked so hard to achieve."
The Lt. Governor spoke prior to the recognition of the newly promoted officers, offering them congratulations in their new roles.
"Today is the start of a new opportunity to exercise your leadership skills with every call you take, every directive you give and every person you interact with," said Lt. Gov. Coleman. "Your legacy to this agency, to your fellow troopers, to your family and to this commonwealth will be determined in each step you make from this point on. Thank you for being a valued member of Team Kentucky and I know you will work hard to create a better Kentucky for all our families."
Post 11 London promotions include Trooper Billy T. Correll, who was promoted to Sergeant.
Captain Danny Caudill stated he is very proud of Sgt. Correll. "When Sergeant Correll decided to promote, I was scared that we would be losing a great Trooper but also a seasoned detective and leader of men," he said. "After we found out Sgt. Correll was going to get promoted and was going to get to stay at Post 11 London, it was a no-brainer Sergeant Correll was going to be my Detective Sergeant."
