On August 3, 2023, Lake Area Foundation (LAF) Chairman Matt Hopper welcomed attendees to the Lake Area Foundation’s Ninth Annual Meeting, which was held at the Russell County Auditorium/Natatorium Complex in Russell Springs. After the welcome, all enjoyed food and fellowship before moving into the auditorium.
Many people are still learning about the Lake Area Foundation, so next up on the program was LAF Executive Director Lyndsey Brown, who presented background information about the Foundation, along with its mission and general foundation facts.
The meeting continued with two special guest speakers. Beth Foster, representing the Russell County Animal Welfare League (RCAWL), spoke about Russell County’s new spay and neuter mobile clinic. Foster explained how the mobile clinic came about and the amazing accomplishments thus far, which includes the spay/neuter and vaccination of 227 pets in the first three months of operation. The RCA WL applied for and was awarded a Lake Cumberland Area Development Fund Grant for $5,000. With it, RCAWL was able to help senior citizens pay for the spay/neuter and vaccination of 11 female dogs, 4 male dogs, 56 female cats, and 32 male cats.
Brenda Russell, Executive Director for OakPointe Centre in Somerset, then presented information about her organization, which is a multipurpose community facility focused on providing space for education and support services to assist those living in poverty overcome barriers to self-sufficiency and a higher quality of life. Russell spoke about the pallet jack that her organization was able to purchase thanks to a grant from the Lake Cumberland Area Development Fund. More importantly, though, Russell explained how securing this small grant helped her organization score points on another grant application that resulted in an almost $1 million clean-up grant that will pay for removal of hazardous materials from the old Palm Beach Factory, future home ofOakPointe Centre.
Last, but certainly not least, was the exciting live auction with items donated from around the region up for bid. Wes Bottom served as auctioneer for the event that raised $1,680, funds which will help cover the Foundation’s annual operating costs.
Our sponsors helped make this event possible, and we extend our sincere thanks to Monticello Banking Company, United Cumberland Bank, Citizens National Bank, United Citizens Bank, DUO Broadband, First National Bank, Sam & Linda Brown, Superintendent Michael Ford and the Russell County Schools, and Ron and Donna Diaz. Special thanks also to Wes Bottom and all auction donors, the LAF volunteer staff Lyndsey Brown, Ronda Abrell, Kevin Tarter, and Judy Hachey, and to LCADD staff and other volunteers who provided assistance.
Lake Area Foundation was officially formed in July 2012 and serves Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne counties. Lake Cumberland Area Development District voluntarily staffs and houses the Foundation. The community foundation is a tax-exempt public trust available to individuals, companies and organizations to facilitate fund development, fund management and grant making. Serving as the area’s largest pool of charitable endowments, the Lake Area Foundation offers ease, convenience and expertise for parties who wish to make a lasting impact upon the charitable needs of non-profit organizations and programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.