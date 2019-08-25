• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Tree Top Toddlers Child Care
300 W. 635
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection
Sip-N-Scoops Cafe
10275 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
P.J.'s Day Care
327 Clifty Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Kroger
181 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
R & D Concession
1476 Thurman Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Mulligans at Woodson Bend
Woodson Bend
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Pro Shop Grill
(No address provided)
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
