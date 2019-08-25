• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Tree Top Toddlers Child Care

300 W. 635

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection

Sip-N-Scoops Cafe

10275 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

P.J.'s Day Care

327 Clifty Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Kroger

181 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

R & D Concession

1476 Thurman Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Mulligans at Woodson Bend

Woodson Bend

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Pro Shop Grill

(No address provided)

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

