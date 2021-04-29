Crappie USA celebrates its 25th Anniversary of providing competitive fishing to crappie anglers in 2021. Anglers will travel from across the country to fish the Region 3 Championship, presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's, on June 4-5, 2021.
During the year, anglers may also compete in the $50,000 points race and an opportunity to qualify for the Crappie USA Classic. The Regional Championships will all feature a $25,000 payback and the Classic will be highlighted by a $165,000 payback.
Anglers fishing the event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Lake Cumberland is known for good populations of nice sized crappie and a good weigh-in is expected at the Championship weigh-in. Cumberland is the second largest lake on the Cumberland River. It covers some 65,530 acres.
Local anglers say summer crappie fishing on Lake Cumberland can be some of the best. Artificial baits or live minnows around fallen trees, driftwood, boat docks and harbors will produce crappie. Various methods of fishing will work in this popular Kentucky reservoir.
How to Enter
Anglers must be qualified through the Region 3 qualifying events to fish this championship event at Somerset.
Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Qualifying teams may register by calling (502) 384-5924.
Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA).
Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available. Each membership will include a subscription to the Crappie Digest, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.
Coronavirus Response
Social distancing guidelines will be observed at all events. At the weigh-in, social distancing will be maintained in the weigh-in line and only a few teams at a time will be allowed to be in the line. Other anglers can wait in vehicles and boats. All staff will be wearing facemasks and we encourage all anglers and spectators to do the same.
Registration and Seminar
Qualifying teams must register by calling the office at 502-384-5924. Registration must be completed 7 days prior to the event.
A pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 50 Stevie Lynn Drive, Somerset, KY, 606-425-4444. The seminar begins at 7 pm and is open to the public. Social distancing rules will apply.
The Weigh-In Site
The tournament weigh-in will be held at Pulaski County Park, 1200 Hwy 3189, Nancy, KY. Fishing hours are 6:30 am to 3:00 pm and all anglers are required to be in line at weigh-in by 4:00 pm. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in with social distancing rules in effect.
Tournament Host and Lodging Site
Somerset-Pulaski County CVB welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guests to the area and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions. They are also a national sponsor of CUSA. For more information on the area visit their website or call 800-642-6287.
Lodging is provided by Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 50 Stevie Lynn Drive, Somerset, KY, 606-425-4444. The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.
Crappie USA "Free Crappie Kids Rodeo"
A free Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament at the Pulaski County Park. An adult must accompany all participating children. The event is free to all children 12 years of age and under.
Sign up for the Kids Rodeo is Saturday at 8:00 am with fishing from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. The Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing, and win some prizes. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Crappie USA $1,000.00 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded annually at the CUSA Classic. More than $379,000 in scholarships have been awarded to date.
The Classic Championship
The CUSA Classic Championship will be held October 14th - 16th at Lake Hartwell, SC at Anderson, SC. The 2021 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's features a guaranteed payout of $165,000 in cash and prizes.
National Sponsors
National Sponsors of Crappie USA are: Bass Pro Shops Cabela's, Ranger Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Gamma, B'n'M Poles, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Brushpile Crappie, Charlie Brewer Slider, Crappie Now Magazine, Jenko Fishing, Big Bite Baits, Crappie Magnet, EFX Graphics, Fin n' Frames, Crown Trophy, JR Madd Breading, Freaky Franks Tackle, EZ Drift, Pro Controll, Bubba Blade, Flambeau, Smooth Moves Seats, Rejuvenade, and Millennium Marine.
For more information on the Classic and other CUSA events visit the website at www.crappieusa.com and Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page.
