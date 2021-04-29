Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.