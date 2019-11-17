Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital enhances laboratory services to improve patient experience

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) has announced the expansion of its laboratory services to a convenient new outpatient location inside the hospital's recently opened Imaging Center. Located at 45 Tower Circle in the MedPark office complex in Somerset, the new lab officially opened its doors in September.
"This additional lab location offers patients the opportunity to have bloodwork done without having to navigate the hospital system and offers a convenient "one-stop" location for patients who are already at the Imaging Center for scans," said Regina Antrim, laboratory director at LCRH. "If additional tests are needed for imaging patients, the on-site lab can do them right away, without the patient having to schedule a second appointment and return for bloodwork."
Patients can simply bring their lab orders to the front desk, check in, and be seen by a lab technician almost immediately. Both the lab on the hospital campus and the new outpatient laboratory are staffed with licensed and certified phlebotomists and provide a variety of lab services, including hematology and coagulation, chemistry, serology, microbiology, blood banking, urinalysis, pathology and more. The laboratory teams work closely with both patients and providers to promptly diagnose a broad range of health issues.
Additionally, LCRH has introduced an exciting new Food and Drug Administration-approved laboratory technology that identifies the cause of bloodstream infections more quickly and allows clinicians to pinpoint the exact antibiotic to best treat the infection within hours instead of days. The shorter timeframe will help patients receive faster, more effective treatment and reduce their risk of antibiotic resistance.
"For many illnesses, every hour counts," Antrim said. "This new technology offers us the ability to have results in as little as five to eight hours, which means we can speak with physicians and nurses earlier about which antibiotic may be the most effective for the patient. The sooner patients are on the right antibiotic, the shorter their illness will be, and the less time they may need to spend here at the hospital. This is just one more way we are working to take even better care of our patients and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier."
