Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital names 2022 Mercy Award Winner

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently announced that Mary Ann Keith has been recognized as the facility's 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health's facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint's founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
"At Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, we share LifePoint's commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job," said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. "We are extremely proud to recognize Mary Ann Keith for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion."
Mary Ann is a dedicated nurse who has been a key partner in Infection Control as well as many other areas throughout her twenty-four-year career at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. In Mary Ann's current role as the hospital's employee health nurse, she worked diligently to ensure all team members had the opportunity and appropriate information needed for COVID-19 vaccines. Mary Ann was also the first LCRH team member to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at the facility. Further, Mary Ann accommodated fit testing for all healthcare staff, meaning she ensured that respirators were properly worn and sealed for any team member interacting with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each hospital winner, including Mary Ann, will be considered for LifePoint's 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Mary Ann and all hospital winners are invited to attend.
