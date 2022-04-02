Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center Recognized as a Healogics Center of Distinction

Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center was recently recognized as a 2021 Healogics Center of Distinction. This is a national honor which recognizes the Wound Care Center for achieving or exceeding outstanding clinical and operational results in 2021, including a 78% comprehensive healing rate and a 98.8% patient satisfaction rate, which puts them in the top 25% of Healogics centers in the country.
"It is a great honor to receive this award and I'm extremely proud of our team here," said Brian Shannon, Director of the Wound Care Center. "In a difficult year, due to pandemic restrictions, they stayed focused on high-quality care and exceptional service to our patients."
The Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 600 Wound Care Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyberbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
"We are proud to offer our patients access to state-of-the-art outpatient wound care right here at home," said Robert Parker, CEO at Lake Cumberland. "Our experienced wound care team consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients and they are very deserving of this honor."
The Lake Cumberland Wound Care Center is located at 353 Bogle Street in Somerset, KY. Patients who need specialized wound care may be referred to the Center by their local physician, but self-referrals are also accepted. To find out more, call 606.451.3820 or visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/wound-care.
