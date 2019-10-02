Families looking for a way to kick off Fall Break need look no further than Kids Day Out '19.
The free-admission event is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Langdon Street Baptist Church Activity Center, 130 Old Monticello Street, right across from the church in Somerset.
"I just wanted kids to have the opportunity to do something over Fall Break if their families aren't going away on vacation," said Greta Roberts, a local events planner who is organizing the event. "I thought this would be fun for them."
Kids Day Out will feature inflatables, Kona Ice, free giveaways from vendors with kid-friendly/specific items, a Make Your Own Cupcake bar, Love on a Leash and more.
In addition to giving local children a chance to have fun, Roberts said the goal of the day is to spread awareness of different programs offered in Pulaski County to families with children.
Parking will be available in both church lots on Langdon Street. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
