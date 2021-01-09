Laughter is good for the soul

You have probably heard that "Laughter is the best medicine," and it is true. Humor, and the subsequent laughter it produces, has many therapeutic effects on the body. Laughing is known to relieve stress, improve your mood, and emotional state. It also has many social and physical health benefits.
Laughter lowers the blood pressure, reduces pain, relaxes our muscles, and burns calories. Laughter enhances our mental health by improving our mood, relieves feelings of anger and frustration, and helps reduces tension. Laughter also increases our energy, inspires hope, and adds joy to our life.
Many social benefits come from laughter. It makes you and others feel good to laugh. It will change your behavior and strengthens relationships with others. A good laugh will create joy, vitality, and resilience. It helps heal resentment and decreases tension. Norman Cousins, a journalist and a professor, states in his book that ten minutes of laughter results in two hours of pain free sleep.
Laughter is a physical expression of humor and joy that has numerous protective qualities. Laughter is one of the best ways to manage perceptions of stress. It is to our benefit to make our lifetime experiences as positive and hilarious as possible. If laughter is so good for us, how can we add some humor to our life?
First, seek out and take advantage of opportunities to laugh every day. Find simple items that make you laugh. It may be a family photo, a funny movie or video clip, or a joke. Reading a comic strip or a joke book. Watching an old movie that made you laugh a lot, such as "Nine to Five," or a clip from "I Love Lucy." Find the movie or television clip and watch it with your family to enjoy the humor.
Sit at the table with your family and tell funny stories that has happened to you today, or to learn new things about your family. Make sure that the person telling a funny incidence talks about something that has happened to him, not to someone else in the family. Sometimes our actions may be embarrassing, but if you tell the story, you can laugh at yourself, such as "losing your car while shopping," or looking for your phone that is in your hand.
Spend time with joyful people. Associate with those people who help you see the bright side of life and laugh a lot. When possible, avoid those people who are always negative and make you sad. Laughter is contagious. Try it and see.
If you pay attention to your surroundings you will see absurd, silly, or even odd activities that may make you smile. Become people watchers. If you keep your head in your phone you miss those funny activities surrounding you.
Take a fun break each day to laugh. Ask "Siri" on your I-phone to tell you a joke which you can share with others. A smile is the start of laughter, and it has a positive effect on others. So, try smiling all the time. You cannot be sad with a smile on your face. Laughter can help us forgive, forget, and even overlook judgment and doubts.
At the end of the day, and the beginning of a new day, count your blessings. Focus on the positive aspects of your life and make a list about things for which you are grateful. Do not take yourself too seriously. Remind yourself to lighten up. Laughing makes life more enjoyable. If you find it hard to laugh or enjoy life, talk to your doctor as something more serious may be going on.
On these cool, winter days, enjoy a cup of hot soup. At supper time at our house, there should be no phones, no TV, no computer. It is time to talk about what happened to your family today. What did you learn? What did you do? What was your favorite activity?
Broccoli Soup
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced or 1 tablespoons garlic powder
2 cups potatoes, peeled and chopped
½ cup carrots, peeled and shredded
2 cups fresh broccoli, chopped or 1 package, (10 ounces) frozen broccoli florets
3 ½ tablespoons flour
4 cups broth (vegetable or chicken)
1 cup milk
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
Salt and pepper to your liking
In a large soup pot, sauté onions and garlic in melted butter and olive oil over medium high heat, about 2 minutes or until tender. Add potatoes, carrots, and broccoli, one at a time, and sauté each about 2 minutes. Stir in flour and toss until vegetables are coated. Cook and additional 2 minutes. Gradually add broth, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered for 25 minutes. Remove lid and stir in milk. Simmer uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil. Add cheese and let melt. Stir gently. Add salt and pepper to your taste. Will make 8- 1 ½ cup servings.
