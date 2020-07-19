The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) today honored more than 200 law enforcement officers from more than 180 agencies across the Commonwealth for their efforts to target impaired drivers.
The 2019 Governor's Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards were presented to officers with the most impaired-driving arrests in each agency and Highway Safety All-Star awards were presented to the top three in each division.
According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, last year in Kentucky, there were 4,742 crashes related to impaired driving, resulting in 2,415 injuries and 124 deaths. This represented an across the board decrease compared to 2017's 5,350 reported crashes related to impaired driving, resulting in 2,781 injuries and 154 deaths.
In addition to the individual and division impaired driving arrest awards, of which local winners are listed below, the KOHS also presented special recognition Highway Safety All-Star awards to those who aided in the recent improvement of Kentucky's Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) training. Within the last two years, Kentucky recertified 32 DRE officers and trained 11 new DRE officers. Seventeen ARIDE classes hosted throughout the state trained 486 officers.
Division 1 winners: 1-10 officers
First Place: Patrolman Eric Thomas, Burnside Police Department
Division 3 winners: 26-50 officers
Second Place: Officer Nick Taylor, Somerset Police Department
Division 6 winners: State enforcement
First Place: Trooper Steve Walker, KSP Post 11
