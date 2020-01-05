Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is ringing in 2020 with the year's first bundle of joy. Weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches, baby girl Natalyah Rosa JayLynn was born to mom Natasha on Wednesday, January 1 at 11:16 am.
Natasha lives in Monticello, and is originally from McCreary County.
Mom and Dad are thrilled to welcome Natalyah, their first baby, and excited to take her home soon. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital joined in the celebration by showering Natalyah and her mom with gifts in recognition of this momentous first arrival. The hospital provided a monogrammed receiving blanket, burp cloth, teddy bear lovie and $100 Amazon gift card to the family.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's Women's Services Unit is committed to proving high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. LCRH welcomes nearly 1,400 new babies into the world each year from all over South Central Kentucky.
